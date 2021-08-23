Did you have any fears about starting your own brand?

Starting a business is always a scary leap to take as there is never a 100% guarantee it will work out. I had always had some sort of structure and safety net – straight to university from school and then university straight into a full-time job. So the idea of having no structure and no guaranteed income terrified me! But the desire to create my dream brand outweighed the fear.

When I moved back to the UK to start the label, I picked up a part-time retail job to keep me afloat in the lead up to the brand launch and worked as hard as I could in my spare time. I also decided to start my own brand in less than normal circumstances during the height of the pandemic. It’s certainly a challenge none of us have ever faced before, and initially, I had a huge panic as it really threw things up in the air. There was a point where I thought the brand may never happen. It was quite an anxiety-inducing and bizarre time for everyone. In terms of the business, the factory had to shut down, which put a halt on production and therefore pushed out the launch date. I was originally supposed to launch in April but ended up doing so mid-July 2020.

While I initially freaked out, it was also important everyone involved was safe and healthy and we made sure production restarted only when it was entirely OK to do so. Even when the factory reopened, social distancing measures were put into place at the studio and the seamstresses worked on the collection mainly from their homes. But I learnt a lot from those first few months in lockdown and went on to launch in the summer and it couldn’t have gone any better! It really made all the hard work worth it.