Let’s face it, staying up to date with the latest fashion trends can be somewhat tiresome. Factor in the mindless scrolling that takes over you in the evenings and maintaining the patience to magically stumble upon the perfect stylish yet affordable piece is made slightly harder. When all else fails, there is one label we can always count on. Scandi fashion brand Monki has developed a cult following since its 2006 launch, becoming a go-to place for the latest on-trend pieces – and this year, it turns 15.

What’s not to love about Monki, really? The brand gives us a taste of Scandi-cool with every piece, whether it’s a checked houndstooth blazer and trouser co-ords, a cropped, oversized puffer jacket or a retro knitted vest we can layer up – everything has a stylish thread running through it. Not only that, but knowing about Monki’s commitment to improving gender equality, empowering women and girls they work with and ensuring they’re sustainable in terms of consumption and production (as laid out by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals), we can’t help but love them even more.

Pool your love for all things Monki into one place and celebrate its 15th anniversary the right way. Monki is giving you 30% off selected favourite items from 11-14 November when you head to checkout. Reliable as always, this season’s drop of fashionable attire is winter fashion perfection. Music to your ears? Scroll down for our picks of the 11 items you’ll want to have on your radar this winter season…

11 of the best pieces from Monki for your winter wardrobe

Monki regular fit shacket Monki regular fit shacket If the shacket revolution is a movement you’re looking to join, start with this bright blue option fashioned from a thick fleece fabric to keep you warm. Shop regular fit shacket at Monki, £42 buy now

