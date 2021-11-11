All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Show your love for Monki this month and celebrate its 15th year in style with these wonderfully wintry discounted items.
Let’s face it, staying up to date with the latest fashion trends can be somewhat tiresome. Factor in the mindless scrolling that takes over you in the evenings and maintaining the patience to magically stumble upon the perfect stylish yet affordable piece is made slightly harder. When all else fails, there is one label we can always count on. Scandi fashion brand Monki has developed a cult following since its 2006 launch, becoming a go-to place for the latest on-trend pieces – and this year, it turns 15.
What’s not to love about Monki, really? The brand gives us a taste of Scandi-cool with every piece, whether it’s a checked houndstooth blazer and trouser co-ords, a cropped, oversized puffer jacket or a retro knitted vest we can layer up – everything has a stylish thread running through it.
Not only that, but knowing about Monki’s commitment to improving gender equality, empowering women and girls they work with and ensuring they’re sustainable in terms of consumption and production (as laid out by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals), we can’t help but love them even more.
Pool your love for all things Monki into one place and celebrate its 15th anniversary the right way. Monki is giving you 30% off selected favourite items from 11-14 November when you head to checkout. Reliable as always, this season’s drop of fashionable attire is winter fashion perfection. Music to your ears?
Scroll down for our picks of the 11 items you’ll want to have on your radar this winter season…
11 of the best pieces from Monki for your winter wardrobe
Monki regular fit shacketIf the shacket revolution is a movement you’re looking to join, start with this bright blue option fashioned from a thick fleece fabric to keep you warm.
Monki ribbed cardiganFor those WFH days when the more layers you’re wearing, the better, this thick-rib cardigan is your best friend. Its v-neck and relaxed fit is the ultimate leisurely look.
Monki cropped puffer jacketAh, the puffer – a piece that never gets old. Make a tactile seasonal update to your standard silhouette and opt for this cropped fit.
Monki knit vestThe knitted vest has made a welcome comeback onto our feeds, but channel the winter-approved look with this dainty knit pattern and it’s automatically cooler – Scandi cool, if we’re being cliché.
Monki classic ribbed beanieKnowing this cosy staple is made from Polyanar, a low-impact alternative to acrylic and wool fibre that uses less energy to produce, adding it to your accessory is arsenal is truly a no brainer.
Monki oversized puffer vestWe know the oversized puffer style well, but let us introduce you to its cousin: the oversized puffer vest.
Monki fluffy crop topWanting to make a statement at your next dinner party? This fluffy adorned crop top is the way to go.
Monki double-breasted blazerBlazers are what Monki does best, and this one is no exception. Add it to your basic white T-shirt and jeans combo and you’re good to go.
Monki cropped knit sweaterSometimes an oversized jumper does the job, but on the occasions where you’re in need of a more on-season option, this boxy cut, flared sleeve cropped knit is sure to impress.
Monki classic double-breasted coat
There’s no question that our winter wardrobes should have a touch of elegance inside with a double-breasted coat, and for those of us who are coat fanatics this fully lined option fits the bill.
Monki balloon sleeve knit sweaterPerfect for the days you’re heading into the office, the balloon sleeves on this knit are embellished with a reworked cable knit design to makes smart casual slightly more fun.
