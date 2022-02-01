Moon Boots are the latest divisive shoe to become cool again – this is how to wear them sans snow

Don’t shoot the messenger, but Moon Boots – the weightless winter boot purveyed by all 00s somebodies worth their weight – are the latest to make a comeback from the era’s grave.

Alongside the renaissance of the humble Ugg boot (the Marmite of the footwear world) and all things spiky bun and icy blue eyeshadow-related, it would appear that Moon Boots are no longer a preserve of Sloane Rangers hitting the slopes and are, instead, the style set’s current cosy cushioned footwear of choice.