Moon Boots are the latest divisive shoe to become cool again – this is how to wear them sans snow
Championed by Madonna, Mariah and Dua, these weightless winter boots are making a certified comeback.
Don’t shoot the messenger, but Moon Boots – the weightless winter boot purveyed by all 00s somebodies worth their weight – are the latest to make a comeback from the era’s grave.
Alongside the renaissance of the humble Ugg boot (the Marmite of the footwear world) and all things spiky bun and icy blue eyeshadow-related, it would appear that Moon Boots are no longer a preserve of Sloane Rangers hitting the slopes and are, instead, the style set’s current cosy cushioned footwear of choice.
Don’t believe us? Tracee Ellis Ross coordinated her lime green Balenciaga coat with a pair of equally as zesty Moon Boots. Mariah Carey ushered 2022 in wearing a gold lame dress and white coat, which handily matched her ice-white Moon Boots. And Dua Lipa has been seen sporting a cropped scarlet pair while in rehearsals for her tour. It’s official: these boots are no longer solely reserved for those frolicking in the snow.
It’s not just the fashion cognoscenti that are reaching for the footwear stalwart of the 00s, popularised by Paris, Nicole et al; on TikTok, the hashtag #MoonBoots has enjoyed just north of 40million views. According to Google, searches for Moon Boots are up 70% this week alone.
The brand also collaborated with French fashion house Chloé on the footwear included in its autumn/winter 2021 show, which have since been championed by designer Gabriela Hearst among others, and Chanel similarly incorporated chunky snow-style boots in its show during the same season.
To style them off-piste, opt for a pair of the brand’s cropped boots and pair with wide-leg and flared trousers, or a floor-sweeping skirt, with your cosiest knitwear. There is an entire gamut of Moon Boot colours available, from the style set-approved silver, to Dua’s scarlet pair, to leopard print (yes, really). However you style yours, the trick is clear: keep it cool, quite literally, and watch the compliments roll in.
Images: courtesy of Instagram/@dualipa.