Do you ever wish you could peak at someone else’s search history? See which Bottega Veneta bag Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is going to add to her collection next? Or, find out which home workouts J.Lo’s has been using? The dream. Though insight into celebrities lives is limited to what they post on Instagram (hurry up, J.Lo), we have been able to find out what the rest of us have been virtually shopping. Spoiler alert: it’s all about the sustainable brands.

Lyst’s 2020 Conscious Fashion report has just been released, showing the most popular items everyone has been searching for online. Some of them we knew would be on the list – of course, the Meghan Markle-loved vegan trainer brand Veja is still there, along with a new ‘it’ dress from LA brand Reformation. Alongside these trend pieces are the best of wardrobe basics. We’re talking the perfect white T-shirt from an Aussie label, the stretch-fit comfortable activewear leggings from a Swedish brand and the everyday necklace that gets thousands of searches each and every month.