According to Lyst’s most recent report, these sustainable brands are what everyone has been searching for.
Do you ever wish you could peak at someone else’s search history? See which Bottega Veneta bag Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is going to add to her collection next? Or, find out which home workouts J.Lo’s has been using? The dream. Though insight into celebrities lives is limited to what they post on Instagram (hurry up, J.Lo), we have been able to find out what the rest of us have been virtually shopping. Spoiler alert: it’s all about the sustainable brands.
Lyst’s 2020 Conscious Fashion report has just been released, showing the most popular items everyone has been searching for online. Some of them we knew would be on the list – of course, the Meghan Markle-loved vegan trainer brand Veja is still there, along with a new ‘it’ dress from LA brand Reformation. Alongside these trend pieces are the best of wardrobe basics. We’re talking the perfect white T-shirt from an Aussie label, the stretch-fit comfortable activewear leggings from a Swedish brand and the everyday necklace that gets thousands of searches each and every month.
Curious about the most popular items for spring/summer 2020? Here’s what to buy before they inevitably sell out.
7 most popular items for spring/summer 2020
Reformation
With over 70,000 searches for Reformation dresses on Lyst over the past year, this strap number is one of the top styles everyone is looking for. The floral frock will see you through every wedding, garden party and holiday in the future.
Veja
Of course Veja kicks are still on everyone’s wish lists. The vegan trainers worn by the likes of Meghan Markle and Emma Watson are the classic pair that will go the distance in your wardrobe.
Girlfriend Collective
With an increase in interest for sustainable activewear brands, Lyst named this pair made from recycled plastic bottles as one of the most-searched items. With added stretch-fit and 9 different colours to choose from, we can see why.
Shop Girlfriend Collective compression high-rise stretch-jersey leggings, £62
Laura Lombardi
Chunky chain necklaces are now on the list of everyday jewels to add to your jewellery box. This particular style by Laura Lombardi has been searched (on average) a massive 2,000 times a month, according to Lyst. So much so, it’s practically sold out on nearly every site.
You’ll have to be quick to get the last remaining few.
Flippa K
According to Lyst, searches for this classic belted coat by Swedish label Flippa K have gone up by 427% since autumn last year. It’s also made out of polyester from recycled plastic, FYI.
Stella McCartneyOne of the most searched for sustainable shoes on Lyst, a tie-dye version of the Eclypse sneaker was worn by Taylor Swift in a performance last year. Since then, everyone has been wanting to get their hands (feet) on them, and these are now the top colour-way.
Bassike
It can be super tricky to find the perfect white T-shirt. They’re either too thin so you flash your bra, or too thick to wear comfortably. Luckily, this Australian brand has created the one that’s just right. Note: it’s also made from 100% organic cotton.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands