Looking for something to impress this Mother’s Day? Here, we bring you 21 ideas that are sure to put a smile on your mother’s face on the big day.
Whether it’s cooking tips or reaffirming life advice, our mums are the ones that always have our backs. Through the ups and the downs, they’re right there beside us. So, is it any wonder that we want to find something extra special to gift on a day dedicated to them?
The question is: where do you start? If you’ve exhausted your ideas and want to bring something new and exciting that feels personal, we know exactly where to begin. Whether your mum is a foodie, loves to hunker down with a fascinating read or can’t get enough of homeware browsing, we’ve hand-picked up the best pieces to gift them that are guaranteed to fast track you to becoming ‘best present giver of 2022’.
Scroll down to see which of these Mother’s Day-appropriate items will make your final list this year…
For the foodie mum
Hotel Chocolat Happy Mother’s Day Sleekster
First up, let’s start with a classic. You simply can’t go wrong with a chic (yet wonderfully large) selection of chocolates specifically selected to please your mum.
Cutter and Squidge Mother’s Day Victoria Strawberry Sponge CakeIf they’re cake fans, this Cutter and Squidge vegetarian strawberry sponge is sure to make an impression. The plus? When you order the cake for delivery, it’ll come with a stylish Cutter and Squidge-embossed cake tin. That’s two treats for the price of one…
Shop Mother’s Day Victoria Strawberry Sponge Cake at Cutter and Squidge, £29.99
Fortnum & Mason The Mother’s Day Breakfast BoxIf your mum loves an indulgent breakfast, this luxe hamper from Fortnum & Mason is exactly what the Mother’s Day fairy ordered. Inside, you’ll find smoked salmon, eggs, sourdough bread, salted butter, tea and coffee. Their breakfast awaits.
Shop The Mother’s Day Breakfast Box at Fortnum and Mason, £125
The Fine Cheese Co “Mum Knows Best” The Mother's Day Cheese SelectionIf your mum is a cheese fan, this selection is for them. Throw in the fact that each of the cheeses included in this bundle is made from a recipe inspired by the cheesemaker’s mum and it’s even more special.
Shop “Mum Knows Best” The Mother’s Day Cheese Selection at The Fine Cheese Co, £26
For the bookworm mum
Again, Rachel by Marian KeyesWhen Irish writer Marian Keyes’ novel Rachel’s Holiday came out 26 years ago, it was an instant hit. Now we catch up our protagonist Rachel in this enticing sequel.
Burning Questions: Essays 2004-2020 by Margaret AtwoodA compilation of essays that pick the brain of Booker Prize-winning author Margaret Atwood, this is a wonderfully written insight into everything from zombies to the climate crisis. If it’s light relief you’re wanting to gift, consider this it.
Shop Burning Questions: Essays 2004-2020 by Margaret Atwood at Bookshop, £20
To Paradise by Hanya YanagiharaIf your mum loves to get stuck into a long read, may we suggest A Little Life author Hanya Yanagihara’s latest work To Paradise, which tracks the lives of three people across three different centuries and their journeys with love, loss, dreams and everything in between.
The Paris Apartment by Lucy FoleyWhen the time calls for a murder mystery novel, you’ll want to get lost in Lucy Foley’s latest release. Set in a block of eerie Parisian apartments, when one resident goes missing (aka murdered) the residents become hooked on getting to the bottom of what actually happened.
For the fashion-obsessed mum
Liberty Pisces 45 x 45cm Silk Twill ScarfWhen in doubt, consider a Liberty-printed something. This chic, silk scarf is a great way for floral print-obsessed mum’s who didn’t know they needed something lightweight to add to their looks for those warmer spring days come around.
& Other Stories Mock Neck SweaterA staple made for every mum’s wardrobe, this & Other Stories high neck jumper looks a lot more luxurious than its price tag would suggest.
Zara Warm Wool Premium CoatThe long wool coat has always been a huge hit, but especially this season. What better way to update your mum’s wardrobe than with a piece that surpasses seasonal trends?
For the beauty-loving mum
111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask SingleIf your mum swears by her self-care rituals to unwind in the evenings, this 111Skin brightening mask will make a great addition to her collection. Rich in soothing rose extract and antioxidants, this covers all the bases.
Shop 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask Single at Look Fantastic, £20
Neom Bedtime Ritual Gift SetSome gifts are no-brainers. Take Neom’s Bedtime Rituals set, which includes candles and balms. Next time your mum’s sleep routine needs topping up, look no further.
Lookfantastic Mother’s Day Collection (worth over £212)If you’re looking to truly spoil your mum, Lookfantastic has curated a beauty box ready to upgrade any skin/hair/make-up routine.
Shop Mother’s Day Collection (Worth over £212) at Look Fantastic, £59
For the plant-loving mum
Patch Plants PippaIf there’s one thing we want to wish our loved ones, it’s peace. What better way to give the gift of calm than with this delicate peace lily from Patch Plants?
Anthropologie Jardin Plant MisterIf you didn’t think plant misters could look chic, think again. This glass and gold iteration from Anthropologie makes tending to your plant children even more enjoyable.
Beards and Daisies Swiss Cheese PlantWhen you want to gift a plant that makes a statement, this Swiss cheese plant is one your recipient won’t be able to take their eyes off.
For the homeware enthusiast mum
Anthropologie Waterfall Stemless Wine GlassNext time you crack open a crisp bottle of white wine (or a full-bodied red) and you want to switch up your wine glass situation, go stemless with this gold-rimmed glass.
Made Zayl VaseWhether they’re a pampas grass fan or simply love a vase to liven up a bare sideboard, this corrugated effect option makes a subtle Scandi statement.
Oliver Bonas Fiori Stripe Ceramic Serving JugLooking to channel interiors expert Laura Jackson’s level of taste? Start with this bold-striped serving jug. Always a great addition to any tablescape…
Shop Fiori Stripe Ceramic Serving Jug at Oliver Bonas, £22.50
Emma Bridgewater Pink Roses Mum Boxed Half-Pint MugIf your mum is always thinking about her mug collection, she’ll love this specially dedicated version from Emma Bridgewater.
Shop Emma Bridgewater Pink Roses Mum Boxed Half-Pint Mug at Liberty, £22
