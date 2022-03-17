Best Mother's Day Gifts To Buy

The best Mother’s Day 2022 gifts across fashion, beauty, homeware and more

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Looking for something to impress this Mother’s Day? Here, we bring you 21 ideas that are sure to put a smile on your mother’s face on the big day.

Whether it’s cooking tips or reaffirming life advice, our mums are the ones that always have our backs. Through the ups and the downs, they’re right there beside us. So, is it any wonder that we want to find something extra special to gift on a day dedicated to them?

The question is: where do you start? If you’ve exhausted your ideas and want to bring something new and exciting that feels personal, we know exactly where to begin. Whether your mum is a foodie, loves to hunker down with a fascinating read or can’t get enough of homeware browsing, we’ve hand-picked up the best pieces to gift them that are guaranteed to fast track you to becoming ‘best present giver of 2022’. 

Scroll down to see which of these Mother’s Day-appropriate items will make your final list this year…

For the foodie mum

  • Hotel Chocolat Happy Mother’s Day Sleekster

    First up, let’s start with a classic. You simply can’t go wrong with a chic (yet wonderfully large) selection of chocolates specifically selected to please your mum. 


    Shop Happy Mother’s Day Sleekster at Hotel Chocolat, £23.50

  • Cutter and Squidge Mother’s Day Victoria Strawberry Sponge Cake

    If they’re cake fans, this Cutter and Squidge vegetarian strawberry sponge is sure to make an impression. The plus? When you order the cake for delivery, it’ll come with a stylish Cutter and Squidge-embossed cake tin. That’s two treats for the price of one…


    Shop Mother’s Day Victoria Strawberry Sponge Cake at Cutter and Squidge, £29.99

  • Fortnum & Mason The Mother’s Day Breakfast Box

    If your mum loves an indulgent breakfast, this luxe hamper from Fortnum & Mason is exactly what the Mother’s Day fairy ordered. Inside, you’ll find smoked salmon, eggs, sourdough bread, salted butter, tea and coffee. Their breakfast awaits.

    Shop The Mother’s Day Breakfast Box at Fortnum and Mason, £125

For the bookworm mum

  • Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes

    When Irish writer Marian Keyes’ novel Rachel’s Holiday came out 26 years ago, it was an instant hit. Now we catch up our protagonist Rachel in this enticing sequel.


    Shop Again, Rachel by Marian Keyes at Bookshop, £20

  • Burning Questions: Essays 2004-2020 by Margaret Atwood

    A compilation of essays that pick the brain of Booker Prize-winning author Margaret Atwood, this is a wonderfully written insight into everything from zombies to the climate crisis. If it’s light relief you’re wanting to gift, consider this it.

    Shop Burning Questions: Essays 2004-2020 by Margaret Atwood at Bookshop, £20

  • To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

    If your mum loves to get stuck into a long read, may we suggest A Little Life author Hanya Yanagihara’s latest work To Paradise, which tracks the lives of three people across three different centuries and their journeys with love, loss, dreams and everything in between. 


    Shop To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara at Bookshop, £20

  • The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

    When the time calls for a murder mystery novel, you’ll want to get lost in Lucy Foley’s latest release. Set in a block of eerie Parisian apartments, when one resident goes missing (aka murdered) the residents become hooked on getting to the bottom of what actually happened.


    Shop The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley at Bookshop, £14.99

For the fashion-obsessed mum

For the beauty-loving mum

For the plant-loving mum

For the homeware enthusiast mum

