Mules are the hottest heels for s/s 2020. Here’s the best styles to shop now

Harriet Davey
Street style of mules

Approved by the world’s street style stars, mules are the shoe to be seen in this season.

It’s not only the longer, sunnier days we love most about spring, it’s the new clothes that come with it. They’re guaranteed to put a spring in your step (ahem), and with the s/s 2020 collections already hitting the virtual and real life rails, it’s time to shop the best bits.

While we’re not packing away our ankle boots and coats just yet, we are looking for simple ways to switch up our wardrobes. And luckily, there was plenty of inspiration to be found at fashion month, both at the shows and on the streets. We’re talking snake print, suits in every colour of the rainbow, and – perhaps most notably – mules.

When it comes to picking a pair of mules (or two) that suits you this season, all you have to remember is that anything goes. Whatever heel height, colour or print you prefer, the decision is yours. But with hundreds of options out there, we’ve made choosing easier by curating an edit of our favourite styles in the shops right now. 

Trust us: mules are the easy-to-wear shoe for s/s 2020.

Giuseppe Zanotti Felicia mules

Pair these mock croc mules with a cropped trouser and simple shirt for easy weekend style.

£475, Giuseppe Zanotti at Net-a-Porter.com

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands. 

Harriet Davey

