Mules are the hottest heels for s/s 2020. Here’s the best styles to shop now
- Harriet Davey
- Published
Approved by the world’s street style stars, mules are the shoe to be seen in this season.
It’s not only the longer, sunnier days we love most about spring, it’s the new clothes that come with it. They’re guaranteed to put a spring in your step (ahem), and with the s/s 2020 collections already hitting the virtual and real life rails, it’s time to shop the best bits.
While we’re not packing away our ankle boots and coats just yet, we are looking for simple ways to switch up our wardrobes. And luckily, there was plenty of inspiration to be found at fashion month, both at the shows and on the streets. We’re talking snake print, suits in every colour of the rainbow, and – perhaps most notably – mules.
When it comes to picking a pair of mules (or two) that suits you this season, all you have to remember is that anything goes. Whatever heel height, colour or print you prefer, the decision is yours. But with hundreds of options out there, we’ve made choosing easier by curating an edit of our favourite styles in the shops right now.
Trust us: mules are the easy-to-wear shoe for s/s 2020.
Staud
If Meghan Markle’s recent tour wardrobe taught us anything is that when it comes to colour, the bolder the better.
Zara
Tick off this season’s square-toe trend with this chic tan style. Bonus points for the sculptural transparent block heel.
Sophia Webster
Sophia Webster’s playful designs are what carefree summer days were made for. Embellished with an oversized sunflowers, this red gingham print pair will look incredible with a white linen dress.
Topshop
If you love this season’s stand-out shade of blue but are looking for something with a height, you’ll love this sky-high pair. Wear with white denim by day and add just a little black dress to take it straight out after dark.
Wandler
This ultra-versatile pair of mules really can do it all. The neutral-toned upper makes this pair suitable for the office, while the pink snake print platform makes enough for a statement to work for evening events too.
Shop Wandler Isa square open-toe platform leather mules at Matches Fashion, £400
By Far
Fashion’s love for the 90s remained undimmed, and this glittering pink pair of mules feels like it wouldn’t go a miss it a New Year’s Eve party circa 1999. Wear yours with cropped wide-leg trousers for a look that feels entirely modern.
Jacquemus
Though you might know French label Jacquemus better for their micro-mini handbags, but their shoes are equally deserving of your attention. Case in point, these exquisite sequinned heel mules that feel like a work of art for your feet.
Shop Jacquemus Les Mules Vallena suede sandals at My Theresa, £478
L.K. Bennett
Take the mules trend into office with this sleek black leather mules. They feel especially chic when paired with a split-hem front trouser and oversized blazer.
Giuseppe Zanotti Felicia mules
Pair these mock croc mules with a cropped trouser and simple shirt for easy weekend style.
£475, Giuseppe Zanotti at Net-a-Porter.com
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.