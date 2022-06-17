Mushrooms are popping up in our make-up bags and bathroom cabinets more than ever thanks to their natural skin-soothing and antioxidant qualities.

“Mushrooms are now the ultimate crossover super-ingredient between wellbeing and beauty,” says Lisa Payne, head of beauty at Stylus. “These complex, wellness-boosting, benefit-heavy plants are increasingly cropping up in beauty products, and some experts are heralding them as the new CBD.” Packed full of natural sugars called beta-glucans, applied topically their extracts tackle redness, puffiness and blemishes, and taken as a supplement they’re a powerful antioxidant.

At Cult Beauty, searches for mushroom skincare are up 320% year on year. Origins has long been harnessing the power of shrooms – a bottle of its cult Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion sells every eight seconds – and now everyone from Ren to Drunk Elephant is in on the action. They’ve even made their way into our make-up: Milk Makeup’s Bionic Bronzer boasts a hydrating mushroom-infused formula, and NYX’s Bare With Me concealer, a TikTok hit, uses tremella fungi to encourage cell repair.

They’re providing more literal inspiration, too. See the ‘mushroom brown’ hair trend Jennifer Lopez has been rocking, and Harry Styles’ Pleasing Shroom Bloom nail polish set, with a grey-beige gloss you can top with toadstool nail art. It’s thought to be inspired by his foray into magic mushrooms, which he said both fuelled his creativity and caused him to bite off the tip of his tongue.