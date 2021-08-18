No stranger to using her time in the spotlight to make a sartorial statement, Naomi Osaka is once again making a splash in the world of fashion with a new, limited-edition collaboration with Levi’s.

The four-piece collection, which is crafted exclusively from upcycled vintage denim, was born from an ongoing partnership between the pair, with Osaka imbuing the quartet with touchpoints from her life, including a reimagined and re-purposed denim kimono, a nod to Osaka’s Japanese heritage.