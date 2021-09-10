All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Sometimes all a wardrobe needs is an injection of some forever staples to flesh it out a bit: a navy dress is the perfect go-to for just that.
A seasonless perennial for any and all, the case deserves to be made for the navy dress for a clutch of reasons. Firstly, the hue suits all skin tones and neither drains nor detracts from other oft-times more interesting elements of an outfit. Secondly, a dress is the style staple that requires the least amount of consideration or styling: put simply, it’s just a case of throwing on and going. And thirdly, a navy dress is the most effortless way of dressing for those who want to go from noon to night with minimal effort.
And there’s no limit on the silhouette, length or detailing a navy dress can have: all it needs is lashings of gold jewellery, some cool box-fresh trainers and plenty of attitude.
Reformation Bella active dress
They’re intended for sport, but earth first label Reformation’s active dresses are the perfect throw on and go style for effortless everyday style.
Maje Rianne satin mini dress
Wear this satin mini layered over a rollneck jumper and a pair of chunky stomper boots and there’s a navy dress-focused outfit that’s ready to go.
Cos sleeveless smocked dress
Smock dresses are the ultimate easy peasy dress and this Cos number is proof. Wear with a micro mule and a mini bag for serious style points.
Asceno New York linen shirt dress
Just throw this linen midi on with a pair of statement chunky sandals for a perfect transitional dress.
Shop Asceno New York linen shirt dress at Browns Fashion, £385
Raey recycled cotton maxi dress
A maxi dress is perfect come rain or shine; just swap sandals for boots should the weather take a turn for the worse.
Shop Raey recycled cotton maxi dress at Matches Fashion, £195
River Island Plus mixed polka dot mini dress
For navy lovers who prefer a pattern to a solid colour, look to this playful polka dot mini courtesy of River Island, which just needs a pair of chunky trainers and it’ll be good to go.
Shop River Island Plus mixed polka dot mini dress at Asos, £42
Weekend Max Mara Tevere dress
As seamless as they come, this floaty V-neck dress is crying out to be debuted alongside some sandals and an accessory in the form of your favourite handbag.
H&M knitted sweater vest dress
Fashion’s love-in with the humble sweater vest shows no signs of waning this autumn, so you won’t put a step wrong with this knitted mini.
Joseph ribbed maxi dress
Another riff on a navy maxi comes by way of Joseph, which makes the case for a chic and boxy silhouetted dress.
Glamorous mini smock dress in botanical print
This floral mini is perfect for those wanting to embrace a navy dress without being just one tone.
Shop Glamorous mini smock dress in botanical print at Asos, £38
Images: courtesy of brands.