Sometimes, when you’re trapped in a rut of fashion fatigue, all your wardrobe needs is to embrace something it already knows its way around. Something at once both familiar and fashion-forward, without requiring too much thought as to how to style. Enter, the navy dress.

A seasonless perennial for any and all, the case deserves to be made for the navy dress for a clutch of reasons. Firstly, the hue suits all skin tones and neither drains nor detracts from other oft-times more interesting elements of an outfit. Secondly, a dress is the style staple that requires the least amount of consideration or styling: put simply, it’s just a case of throwing on and going. And thirdly, a navy dress is the most effortless way of dressing for those who want to go from noon to night with minimal effort.