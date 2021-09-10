Navy dresses are big news in fashion

9 navy dresses to buy now and wear forever

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Sometimes all a wardrobe needs is an injection of some forever staples to flesh it out a bit: a navy dress is the perfect go-to for just that.

Sometimes, when you’re trapped in a rut of fashion fatigue, all your wardrobe needs is to embrace something it already knows its way around. Something at once both familiar and fashion-forward, without requiring too much thought as to how to style. Enter, the navy dress.

A seasonless perennial for any and all, the case deserves to be made for the navy dress for a clutch of reasons. Firstly, the hue suits all skin tones and neither drains nor detracts from other oft-times more interesting elements of an outfit. Secondly, a dress is the style staple that requires the least amount of consideration or styling: put simply, it’s just a case of throwing on and going. And thirdly, a navy dress is the most effortless way of dressing for those who want to go from noon to night with minimal effort. 

And there’s no limit on the silhouette, length or detailing a navy dress can have: all it needs is lashings of gold jewellery, some cool box-fresh trainers and plenty of attitude.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article