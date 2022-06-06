Need fashion advice? Meet Stylist’s Style Director Polly Knight tomorrow

If you’re anything like us, your mind is likely on your wardrobe as summer approaches: the weddings coming up, the jumpers to put away, the search for pieces that will carry you into the warmer months. But if it’s also a thought that leaves you feeling overwhelmed, then we have some good news – help is on hand.

Tomorrow is the launch of our inaugural Meet The Team event, exclusively for Stylist Extra and Stylist VIP members. Hosted on the first Tuesday of every month, the series will give you a chance to put your questions to the Stylist team to get personalised, expert advice – and kicking it off is none other than style director Polly Knight.

Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski will join Polly to get her advice (and most importantly, solutions) on the very real issue of not knowing what to wear now that we’ve left our lockdown lives behind – from wedding guest outfits to what to wear to the office. Plus, Polly will take us through summer’s biggest trends, her go-to brands and of course, answer your fashion questions. So block out 5:30pm on Tuesday 7 June in your calendar now.