Next up from Remass is a follow-up nepo baby collection, which will launch later this month. The second collection will appeal to Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber fans, with Mass crediting the models as constant inspirations for her when she sources Remass’s pre-loved pieces from around the world.

Since establishing Remass on Depop in 2018, the brand has amassed a following of 114,000 and has sold upwards of 19,000 pieces. According to Depop, Remass is among the most successful secondhand brands on the platform.

“Nepo babies” is the term that has been assigned to any child of a celebrity who has become successful in Hollywood or other high-flying careers, partially (or completely) due to their high-profile parents’ reach. Since recently being popularised by New York Magazine, a handful of nepo babies have responded with disdain to the label. After the article was published, Hailey Bieber stepped out wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the term “nepo baby”, after it labelled her a “double nepo”, referring not only to her father Stephen Baldwin, but also her husband Justin Bieber. The magazine has now also launched branded nepo baby merchandise to capitalise on the success of the article.

Of course, it doesn’t require any new items at all. The go-to nepo baby wardrobe consists of oversized jeans, fitted 00s-inspired T-shirts and the sort of mini skirts that dominated the spring/summer 2023 shows, so whip yours out of retirement and there you have a nepo baby-worthy outfit.

Shop Remass on Depop here.