The introduction of Net Sustain “is an important measure in our sustainability journey at Net-a-Porter,” says Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-Porter. “We have always wanted to provide our customer with the best products and allow them to make informed choices when shopping on the site. Our sustainable edit provides them with the knowledge they need, understanding that they can trust these brands have been carefully reviewed and meet our criteria for inclusion.”

Its introduction in the luxury spectrum chimes with a move towards a more conscious fashion industry, where consumers are choosing to buy less — and buy better.

Net says it will add to the capsule and introduce more brands (including beauty) moving forwards — here’s hoping it sets a precedent for other brands to follow suit and go sustainable. After all, Net-a-Porter is a hugely influential and international voice in the industry: the more brands that are added to Net Sustain, the more apparent it will be that the ones that aren’t on there, well, aren’t.

Fashion with a conscience? That’s the sort of retail therapy we can get on board with. Keep scrolling for our edit of the best Net Sustain pieces to buy now.

LemLem