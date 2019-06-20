Net-a-Porter launches Net Sustain – a new sustainable edit of luxury clothing
- Grace Cook
Net-a-Porter are jumping on the sustainability train, with a 500-piece capsule from ethical fashion brands like Stella McCartney, Veja and Mother of Pearl.
Net-a-Porter has launched its first sustainable edit on-site, following in the footsteps of high street giants like Mango and H&M in offering customers an easily distinguishable way to shop sustainably.
Net Sustain – a 500-piece capsule from 26 luxury brands including luxury eco warrior Stella McCartney, Brazilian basket brand Nannacay and French sneaker label Veja – is a curated collection comprising fashion brands whose product follows ethical standards.
Each brand, and product, has been specially selected by the Net team and abides by five key sustainability metrics: using considered materials and reduction of waste in supply chain, as well as positive human, animal and environmental welfare. Key pieces include silky maxi dresses from Mother of Pearl’s BBC Earth collection (that was unveiled at London Fashion Week in February), as well as an exclusive collection from Stella McCartney, gymwear from Nagnata and swimwear from Peony.
The Net Sustain edit, which will have its own tab on the homepage on site, will be the first time luxury shoppers browsing for goods will be able to know for sure if the product they are buying was sustainable, or not. Key product will be tagged as Net Sustain (so shoppers are aware even if they stumble across it via the New In section), and within the capsule, shoppers can navigate between shoppable topics like ‘Craft and Community, ‘Considered Materials’ and ‘Locally Made’.
The introduction of Net Sustain “is an important measure in our sustainability journey at Net-a-Porter,” says Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-Porter. “We have always wanted to provide our customer with the best products and allow them to make informed choices when shopping on the site. Our sustainable edit provides them with the knowledge they need, understanding that they can trust these brands have been carefully reviewed and meet our criteria for inclusion.”
Its introduction in the luxury spectrum chimes with a move towards a more conscious fashion industry, where consumers are choosing to buy less — and buy better.
Net says it will add to the capsule and introduce more brands (including beauty) moving forwards — here’s hoping it sets a precedent for other brands to follow suit and go sustainable. After all, Net-a-Porter is a hugely influential and international voice in the industry: the more brands that are added to Net Sustain, the more apparent it will be that the ones that aren’t on there, well, aren’t.
Fashion with a conscience? That’s the sort of retail therapy we can get on board with. Keep scrolling for our edit of the best Net Sustain pieces to buy now.
LemLem
Handwoven in Ethiopia, model Liya Kebede founded LemLem in 2007 to try and preserve the centuries-old craft traditions in her native country. Crafted using locally grown cotton, LemLem pieces are cool and comfortable, making them the perfect piece to pack for a vacation or for long hot days spent in the city. The Net capsule includes lots of sundresses and shorts, but this sleeved dress gets our vote — it’s good enough for the office on a warm day, too.
LemLem Zinab fringed dress, £355
Nannacay
Handcrafted by female artisans across Brazil and Peru, Nannacay literally translates as ‘sisterhood.’ Founded by Marcia Kemp in 2013, Nannacay was the first brand to put bling up our basket bags with colourful pom poms and embroidery, all made using locally sourced materials and to ethical standards. This woven shopper is an ideal choice for summer — perfect for days spent by the beach as well as everyday in the city.
Nannacay Astri Macrame tote, £110
Ninety Percent
Ninety Percent is a brand that stands by its laurels, donating 90 percent of profits to a selection of different charities. Founded by Shafiq Hassan and Ben Matthews in 2018, the brand focuses on everyday staples with a refined fit — and each product comes with a code inside where shoppers can go online and vote for their chosen charity. At the end of each financial year, Ninety Percent simply work out how much each charity is owed, and pay them the profits — like the luxury equivalent of those Waitrose coins you get at the till. This top is a winner for us as it also hits the tie-dye trend on the head. What’s not to love?
Ninety Percent open back bodysuit, £65
Veja
No sustainable collection would be complete without a pair of Veja sneakers. The French brand — a favourite of Meghan Markle — sources its rubber through indigenous tribes in the Amazon Rainforest, uses only organic cotton and has recently developed a vegan leather for its uppers, crafted from corn waste (rather than petroleum). The minimalist white and ecru design of these sneakers are chic and timeless.
Veja Esplar sneakers, £95
Mara Hoffman
Founded by Parsons graduate Mara Hoffman in 2000, since 2015 Mara Hoffman has focused on producing only sustainable, low impact clothing. Using recycled and regenerated materials such as Econyl (made from recycled ocean waste) and Repreve (made from recycled plastic bottles), as well as organic cotton, hemp and linen. Even the brand’s packaging is compostable, and hang tags are made from recycled paper using printed soy-based inks. This belted khaki jacket is a mid-season staple.
Mara Hoffman jacket, £445
Mother of Pearl
Mother of Pearl was one of the first luxury fashion brands to go completely sustainable — a project that took three years where designer Amy Powney retraced her entire supply chain, to offer consumer traceability from farm to frock. The debut No Frills collection, unveiled last year, set the trajectory for the brand moving forwards — using only organic, natural fibres grown with a responsible use of water. This evening dress, created in partnership with BBC Earth, is sure to be a winner for formal dinners.
Mother of Pearl x BBC Earth dress, £995
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney was the first designer to understand the importance of ethical production and consumerism — the brand has been vegan and sustainable since it was founded in 2001. Fast forward almost two decades and the entire industry is trying to keep up with McCartney, who uses only regenerated nylon, silk made from spider webs and faux leathers made from mushroom fibres in her collections. These barely-there sandals are a summer mainstay.
Stella McCartney + Net Sustain faux leather mules, £395