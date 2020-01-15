UPDATED ON 15 JANUARY 2020: Netflix has released their first, full-length trailer for its upcoming original series Next In Fashion - and if the tears, tantrums and hilarity crammed into the 2 minute clip is anything to go buy, the series is set to be packed full of entertainment.

The competition-style series sees Queer Eye’s Tan France team up with model and designer, Alexa Chung as the colourful judges to a group of burgeoning fashion designers, who are put through their paces to claim an incredible prize. That prize being $250,000 (£196, 342) investment from Net-a-Porter and the opportunity to have their collection sold on the e-commerce platform.

The trailer sees all the ingredients of a successful fashion show (see any cycle of America’s Next Top Model) come together: a group of designers that come with equal measure talent as they do sassy quips.