Next In Fashion: the new trailer to Alexa Chung and Tan France’s fashion series is here, get ready for the drama
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Netflix have announced another ‘Original’ to its roster, this time a fashion competition series hosted by Tan France and Alexa Chung, called ’Next In Fashion’.
UPDATED ON 15 JANUARY 2020: Netflix has released their first, full-length trailer for its upcoming original series Next In Fashion - and if the tears, tantrums and hilarity crammed into the 2 minute clip is anything to go buy, the series is set to be packed full of entertainment.
The competition-style series sees Queer Eye’s Tan France team up with model and designer, Alexa Chung as the colourful judges to a group of burgeoning fashion designers, who are put through their paces to claim an incredible prize. That prize being $250,000 (£196, 342) investment from Net-a-Porter and the opportunity to have their collection sold on the e-commerce platform.
The trailer sees all the ingredients of a successful fashion show (see any cycle of America’s Next Top Model) come together: a group of designers that come with equal measure talent as they do sassy quips.
In addition to the drama, the celebrity sightings were a plenty with designer Christopher Kane and entertainer Beth Ditto sat front row at one of said catwalk moments. And that’s just the teaser, Netflix have also confirmed that Tommy Hilfiger, Adriana Lima, Phillip Lim and Eva Chen will be among the huge roster of guest judges on the show.
Check out the Next In Fashion trailer for yourself below:
AS REPORTED ON 17 MAY 2019: Today Netflix announced they are launching an original fashion competition series aptly titled ‘Next In Fashion’, and we haven’t been this excited about a fashion based TV series since America’s Next Top Model circa the peak ‘smize’ era.
The show, which will be hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France and style icon and designer, Alexa Chung, will see the world’s best and innovative designers compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion.
Initially, the series will begin with 18 contestants, all of which have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities. These contestants will then compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, drive, ambition and originality to win the grand prize of $250,000 (£196, 342). And here comes the even bigger prize: to debut their collection on global e-commerce site, Net-a-Porter.
Naturally, the 10 part series will play host to some of fashion most scrupulous and stylish judges. So far, Netflix, have announced that Instagram’s fashion guru, Eva Chen will be making an appearance, as well as celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart – she works with Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock, Rebel Wilson and Amanda Seyfried to name a few.
Right now, fashion is in an incredibly exciting space where it feels like we are on the cusp of a big breakthrough. New and emerging designers are trashing the traditional foundations of the industry and pushing boundaries that haven’t been tested before, and existing houses are realising that they have to keep with this momentum if they want to continue to be successful in a the fashion sphere.
With that in mind, we cannot wait to see what these contestants bring to the market and more importantly to our TVs. To stay tuned on all the news and for a date for the fashionable occasion follow Next In Fashion here.
Images: Instagram / Courtesy of Netflix