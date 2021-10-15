For those assessing their knitwear arsenals now that the weather has taken its inevitable turn for the worse, why not consider the virtues of a neutral-toned cardigan with which to form the backbone of your winter wardrobe.

Neutral, in this instance, is referring to earthy beiges and browns and pared-back hues that can be seamlessly slotted in among the rest of your sartorial line-up. Those jeans you never know what to pair with? Throw on with a neutral cardigan and lashings of gold bling to make them pop. That skirt you stare with bewilderment at more than you actually wear? Try adding a pared-back cardigan (you can thank us later).

In short, neutral cardigans are the go-to, no thoughts-required pieces that promise to elevate any and all outfits with their pared-back perfection. Don’t believe us? Just try it for yourself.