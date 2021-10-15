Neutral knitwear are perfect for winter

11 neutral cardigans that will form the basis of your knitwear arsenal

Forget clashy colours and splashy prints, this season’s knitwear order is one of pared-back perfection. These are the neutral cardigans to invest in now.

For those assessing their knitwear arsenals now that the weather has taken its inevitable turn for the worse, why not consider the virtues of a neutral-toned cardigan with which to form the backbone of your winter wardrobe.

Neutral, in this instance, is referring to earthy beiges and browns and pared-back hues that can be seamlessly slotted in among the rest of your sartorial line-up. Those jeans you never know what to pair with? Throw on with a neutral cardigan and lashings of gold bling to make them pop. That skirt you stare with bewilderment at more than you actually wear? Try adding a pared-back cardigan (you can thank us later).

In short, neutral cardigans are the go-to, no thoughts-required pieces that promise to elevate any and all outfits with their pared-back perfection. Don’t believe us? Just try it for yourself. 

  • Whistles ribbed pocket cardigan

    Whistles ribbed pocket cardigan
    Whistles ribbed pocket cardigan

    In an earth brown hue, this ribbed cardigan is perfect for pairing with cream trousers or beige ensembles in general. 

    Shop Whistles ribbed pocket cardigan, £99

  • Arket alpaca blend cardigan

    Arket alpaca blend cardigan
    Arket alpaca blend cardigan

    As sumptuously soft as can be, Arket’s alpaca cardigan is refined winter fashion personified. Just add plenty of jewellery to really up the ante.

    Shop Arket alpaca blend cardigan, £69

  • River Island beige chunky knit cardigan

    River Island beige chunky knit cardigan
    River Island beige chunky knit cardigan

    With blingy buttons, there are very few outfits that this chunky knit cardigan wouldn’t work to elevate. We’re loving the idea of wearing it with true blue jeans and a micro mule.

    Shop River Island beige chunky knit cardigan, £45

  • & Other Stories voluminous rib knit cardigan

    & Other Stories voluminous rib knit cardigan
    & Other Stories voluminous rib knit cardigan

    There’s nothing like injecting a bit of volume into your cardigans, and this & Other Stories number knows as much. Wear alone with jeans for a chic and minimal winter look.

    Shop & Other Stories voluminous rib knit cardigan, £95

  • Mango oversized knit cardigan

    Mango oversized knit cardigan
    Mango oversized knit cardigan

    For those who prefer their cardigans longline, Mango’s oversized camel offering ought to be their go-to. Particularly perfect for those who love their winter whites.

    Shop Mango oversized knit cardigan, £35.99

  • Whistles sustainable cashmere cardigan

    Whistles sustainable cashmere cardigan
    Whistles sustainable cashmere cardigan

    There’s nothing as cosy and cool as cashmere, and Whistles knows it. This snow-white cardigan will form the perfect basis of a winter wardrobe, ready to be worn with any and everything.

    Shop Whistles sustainable cashmere cardigan, £175

  • Acne Studios Keva Face cardigan

    Acne Studios Keva Face cardigan
    Acne Studios Keva Face cardigan

    If neutral to you means more pinks than browns, then Acne Studios’ crew-neck cardigan will be right up your street. Pair with equally neutral clothes for a fashion-approved winter look.

    Shop Acne Studios Keva Face cardigan at Matches Fashion, £250

  • H&M rib-knit cardigan

    H&M rib-knit cardigan
    H&M rib-knit cardigan

    For those looking for a purse-friendly neutral cardigan, you could do far worse than H&M’s creamy chunky cardigan. Just add stomper boots for a deliciously seasonal look.

    Shop H&M rib-knit cardigan, £39.99

  • Reiss Kate linen blend cardigan

    Reiss Kate linen blend cardigan
    Reiss Kate linen blend cardigan

    For a slightly thinner, but no less stylish, option, look to Reiss’ camel-coloured cardigan, which is the perfect way of keeping warm without compromising on style.

    Shop Reiss Kate linen blend cardigan, £55

