Autumn fashion 2020: the best new neutral pieces to add to your wardrobe

Posted by for Fashion

New season neutrals that will go with everything from the perfect camel blazer to stylish cashmere sweaters.      

With fashion month in full swing, there has never been a better moment to turn your attention to your new season wardrobe. But with most of us not quite sure whether we are coming or going right now the idea of diving head first into a/w 2020 trends can seem rather daunting.

Regardless of a global pandemic, this very early part of autumn is always the trickiest to navigate when it comes to style choices. Changeable weather, teamed with brands busily enticing us with new season’s must haves, makes September a particular busy shopping month. But if you’re not ready to fully embrace the runway quite yet but fancy an autumnal switch up, try injecting some of our favourite new season neutrals that are guaranteed to go with all your existing favourites.

Isabel Marant a/w 2020 collection
Isabel Marant a/w 2020 collection

From luscious latte hues to cosy caramels and oh so on trend oatmeals, neutrals are still a key wardrobe building block for a/w 2020. Seen on the catwalks of Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant, neutrals have managed to stay in favour with the fashion crowd for their ability to remain utterly seasonless and incredibly essential when building a chic, every day, capsule wardrobe.

Their ability to pair with seasonal colours from navy to black and bright pops of colour means that you can sprinkle some calming and earthy hues into your wardrobe for a feeling of reinvention without a total closet overhaul.

Stella McCartney a/w 2020 collection
Stella McCartney a/w 2020 collection

So, how to make this look work for you?

Opt for simple and timeless silhouettes; The perfect blazer, the ultimate coat, a sumptuous knitted dress or utterly cosy cashmere sweater, by keeping silhouettes seasonless you can invest in neutral pieces that will slide effortlessly into your existing wardrobe and pair with key favourites to update your look in a flash.

Check out our favourite styles to get you ready for the new season. 

  • Ganni

    New neutrals: Ganni
    New neutrals: Ganni

    This suiting style shirt dress is perfect for getting you in the mood to head back to the office and the embellished button detailing makes it great for after work drinks too.

    Shop Ganni suiting dress, £375

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories

    New neutrals: And Other Stories
    New neutrals: And Other Stories

    Keeping cosy this season does not mean sacrificing in the style stakes, this knitted take on a classic polo shirt will look great with everything from jeans to your your favourite tailored pair of trousers.

    Shop & Other Stories high collar knit jumper, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Whistles

    New Neutrals: Whistles
    New Neutrals: Whistles

    The ultimate layering piece, this wool shacket is great for autumnal temperatures as outerwear  but will also easily double up in the depths of winter. Style over a ribbed roll neck for a cosy but tailored look.

    Shop Whistles wool shacket, £169

    BUY NOW

  • Three Graces London

    New Neutrals: Three Graces London
    New Neutrals: Three Graces London

    The midi skirt is enjoying a resurgence and this tantalising tan tailored skirt gives a nod to the seventies without having an overly vintage feel. Pair with slouchy leather boots and a pussy bow blouse for back to work vibes.

    Shop Three Graces London tan skirt, £365

    BUY NOW

  • Shop Persona by Marina Rinaldi at Navabi wool blend coat, £258

    New Neutrals: Persona by Marina Rinaldi at Navabi
    New Neutrals: Persona by Marina Rinaldi at Navabi
    New Neutrals: Persona by Marina Rinaldi at Navabi

    A camel coloured coat is a timeless buy and you’ll return to this wool blend tailored style season after season. Available in sizes 16 to 24, this is a true investment purchase.

    Shop Persona by Marina Rinaldi at Navabi wool blend coat, £258

    BUY NOW

  • Max Mara Leisure at Matches

    New Neutrals: Max Mara Leisure at Matches
    New Neutrals: Max Mara Leisure at Matches

    Layering is a great way of adding texture and detail to an outfit. A chunky knit over a silk blouse can really enrich a look. The camel hue is gorgeous and the tabard style is one that will look super chic with tailored trousers or jeans.

    Shop Max Mara Leisure at Matches draped sleeve camel sweater 

    BUY NOW

  • Zara

    Zara blazer
    New Neutrals: Zara

    A classic camel blazer will always come in useful, even if you leave it on the back of your chair to throw on for those all important Zoom meetings. From jeans to joggers, this classic camel tailored jacket will become a wardrobe go to.

    Shop Zara camel double breasted blazer, £69.99

    BUY NOW

  • Buki Akomolafe at Akojo Market

    New Neutrals: Buki Akomolafe at Akojo Market
    New Neutrals: Buki Akomolafe at Akojo Market

    Cropped trousers have slowly reasserted themselves in the world of fashion and these waffle textured trousers will be great for those warmer, early autumn days.

    Shop Buki Akomolafe at Akojo Market waffle cropped trousers, £260

    BUY NOW

  • Mango

    Mango cardigan
    New Neutrals: Mango

    Cardigans made a triumphant return to the runway for a/w 2020 and this tweed inspired number can be dressed up or down with ease, giving us those Miu Miu vibes on the high street.

    Shop Mango check tweed cardigan, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Zimmerman

    New Neutrals: Zimmerman
    New Neutrals: Zimmerman

    Not ready to dive into a bonanza of beige and caramel hues? Inject new neutrals into your accessories with this gorgeous, soft wrap belt, perfect for updating prairie dresses and cinching in wool coats.

    Shop Zimmerman soft wrap belt, £350

    BUY NOW

  • Fe Noel

    New neutrals: Fe Noel
    New neutrals: Fe Noel

    These wide leg trousers are perfect for adding a little bit of drama to your wardrobe as you head into autumn. Pair with a fitted top to stop your frame being overwhelmed. 

    Shop Fe Noel latte suede trousers, $268

    BUY NOW

Hero image: Getty/Mango

Further images: brand’s own

Topics

Share this article