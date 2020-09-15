With fashion month in full swing, there has never been a better moment to turn your attention to your new season wardrobe. But with most of us not quite sure whether we are coming or going right now the idea of diving head first into a/w 2020 trends can seem rather daunting. Regardless of a global pandemic, this very early part of autumn is always the trickiest to navigate when it comes to style choices. Changeable weather, teamed with brands busily enticing us with new season’s must haves, makes September a particular busy shopping month. But if you’re not ready to fully embrace the runway quite yet but fancy an autumnal switch up, try injecting some of our favourite new season neutrals that are guaranteed to go with all your existing favourites.

Isabel Marant a/w 2020 collection

From luscious latte hues to cosy caramels and oh so on trend oatmeals, neutrals are still a key wardrobe building block for a/w 2020. Seen on the catwalks of Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant, neutrals have managed to stay in favour with the fashion crowd for their ability to remain utterly seasonless and incredibly essential when building a chic, every day, capsule wardrobe. Their ability to pair with seasonal colours from navy to black and bright pops of colour means that you can sprinkle some calming and earthy hues into your wardrobe for a feeling of reinvention without a total closet overhaul.

Stella McCartney a/w 2020 collection

So, how to make this look work for you? Opt for simple and timeless silhouettes; The perfect blazer, the ultimate coat, a sumptuous knitted dress or utterly cosy cashmere sweater, by keeping silhouettes seasonless you can invest in neutral pieces that will slide effortlessly into your existing wardrobe and pair with key favourites to update your look in a flash. Check out our favourite styles to get you ready for the new season.

Ganni New neutrals: Ganni This suiting style shirt dress is perfect for getting you in the mood to head back to the office and the embellished button detailing makes it great for after work drinks too. Shop Ganni suiting dress, £375 BUY NOW

& Other Stories New neutrals: And Other Stories Keeping cosy this season does not mean sacrificing in the style stakes, this knitted take on a classic polo shirt will look great with everything from jeans to your your favourite tailored pair of trousers. Shop & Other Stories high collar knit jumper, £65 BUY NOW