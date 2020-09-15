New season neutrals that will go with everything from the perfect camel blazer to stylish cashmere sweaters.
With fashion month in full swing, there has never been a better moment to turn your attention to your new season wardrobe. But with most of us not quite sure whether we are coming or going right now the idea of diving head first into a/w 2020 trends can seem rather daunting.
Regardless of a global pandemic, this very early part of autumn is always the trickiest to navigate when it comes to style choices. Changeable weather, teamed with brands busily enticing us with new season’s must haves, makes September a particular busy shopping month. But if you’re not ready to fully embrace the runway quite yet but fancy an autumnal switch up, try injecting some of our favourite new season neutrals that are guaranteed to go with all your existing favourites.
From luscious latte hues to cosy caramels and oh so on trend oatmeals, neutrals are still a key wardrobe building block for a/w 2020. Seen on the catwalks of Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant, neutrals have managed to stay in favour with the fashion crowd for their ability to remain utterly seasonless and incredibly essential when building a chic, every day, capsule wardrobe.
Their ability to pair with seasonal colours from navy to black and bright pops of colour means that you can sprinkle some calming and earthy hues into your wardrobe for a feeling of reinvention without a total closet overhaul.
So, how to make this look work for you?
Opt for simple and timeless silhouettes; The perfect blazer, the ultimate coat, a sumptuous knitted dress or utterly cosy cashmere sweater, by keeping silhouettes seasonless you can invest in neutral pieces that will slide effortlessly into your existing wardrobe and pair with key favourites to update your look in a flash.
Check out our favourite styles to get you ready for the new season.
Ganni
This suiting style shirt dress is perfect for getting you in the mood to head back to the office and the embellished button detailing makes it great for after work drinks too.
& Other Stories
Keeping cosy this season does not mean sacrificing in the style stakes, this knitted take on a classic polo shirt will look great with everything from jeans to your your favourite tailored pair of trousers.
Whistles
The ultimate layering piece, this wool shacket is great for autumnal temperatures as outerwear but will also easily double up in the depths of winter. Style over a ribbed roll neck for a cosy but tailored look.
Three Graces London
The midi skirt is enjoying a resurgence and this tantalising tan tailored skirt gives a nod to the seventies without having an overly vintage feel. Pair with slouchy leather boots and a pussy bow blouse for back to work vibes.
Shop Persona by Marina Rinaldi at Navabi wool blend coat, £258
A camel coloured coat is a timeless buy and you’ll return to this wool blend tailored style season after season. Available in sizes 16 to 24, this is a true investment purchase.
Shop Persona by Marina Rinaldi at Navabi wool blend coat, £258
Max Mara Leisure at Matches
Layering is a great way of adding texture and detail to an outfit. A chunky knit over a silk blouse can really enrich a look. The camel hue is gorgeous and the tabard style is one that will look super chic with tailored trousers or jeans.
Shop Max Mara Leisure at Matches draped sleeve camel sweater
Zara
A classic camel blazer will always come in useful, even if you leave it on the back of your chair to throw on for those all important Zoom meetings. From jeans to joggers, this classic camel tailored jacket will become a wardrobe go to.
Buki Akomolafe at Akojo Market
Cropped trousers have slowly reasserted themselves in the world of fashion and these waffle textured trousers will be great for those warmer, early autumn days.
Shop Buki Akomolafe at Akojo Market waffle cropped trousers, £260
Mango
Cardigans made a triumphant return to the runway for a/w 2020 and this tweed inspired number can be dressed up or down with ease, giving us those Miu Miu vibes on the high street.
Zimmerman
Not ready to dive into a bonanza of beige and caramel hues? Inject new neutrals into your accessories with this gorgeous, soft wrap belt, perfect for updating prairie dresses and cinching in wool coats.
Fe Noel
These wide leg trousers are perfect for adding a little bit of drama to your wardrobe as you head into autumn. Pair with a fitted top to stop your frame being overwhelmed.
Hero image: Getty/Mango
Further images: brand’s own