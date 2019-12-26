11 New Year’s Eve outfits for everyone staying in

The days between Christmas day and New Year’s Eve can be a bit of a blur. Do we still watch Xmas films? Should we be thinking of our resolutions (we most likely won’t keep) or do we just continue eating Quality Street, Twiglets and left over turkey for the foreseeable? What we do know is that there isn’t that much time before NYE swings around – this is why we’ve made getting dressed for the event that little bit easier.

The 31st of December is the swan song of party season for 2019, so it’s one where everyone makes an effort to wear as many sequins, velvet and accessories as humanly possible. With this being said, most of us are happy to avoid the £££ ticketed events that make us have to leave the comfort of our homes, and prefer to stay indoors. Be it house parties, gatherings or more family parties – we’ve rounded up some of our favourite NYE-ready outfits that are easy to copy, will ring in 2020 in style and will look amazing on everyone.

Continue to see 11 New Year’s Eve outfits from some of the most stylish women around. Here’s to 2020 being the best one yet!