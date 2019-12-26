11 New Year’s Eve outfits for everyone staying in

No time to plan an outfit? The Stylist fashion team has chosen looks that are easy to copy for NYE.
The days between Christmas day and New Year’s Eve can be a bit of a blur. Do we still watch Xmas films? Should we be thinking of our resolutions (we most likely won’t keep) or do we just continue eating Quality Street, Twiglets and left over turkey for the foreseeable? What we do know is that there isn’t that much time before NYE swings around – this is why we’ve made getting dressed for the event that little bit easier.
The 31st of December is the swan song of party season for 2019, so it’s one where everyone makes an effort to wear as many sequins, velvet and accessories as humanly possible. With this being said, most of us are happy to avoid the £££ ticketed events that make us have to leave the comfort of our homes, and prefer to stay indoors. Be it house parties, gatherings or more family parties – we’ve rounded up some of our favourite NYE-ready outfits that are easy to copy, will ring in 2020 in style and will look amazing on everyone.
Continue to see 11 New Year’s Eve outfits from some of the most stylish women around. Here’s to 2020 being the best one yet!
Make like writer, speaker and self love advocate Callie Thorpe and embrace sequins and puff sleeves – combine the two and you get the perfect party look.
The blazer dress is one to take note of – throw it on, belt it and add heels. Simple.
Most parties end up with a bathroom gathering as everyone tops up their NYE make up. Make sure it’s in style in a velvet mini dress – luckily, we’ve already created a guide on how to wear the tricky texture.
A sequin suit to show off your new Christmas bed linen, Rikke has nailed extra house party attire. Wear the blazer as a top or add a silky cami underneath if you don’t want any accidental flashing incidents.
What we love most about a jumpsuit is that you’ll be able to wear them on repeat. From New Year’s Eve to winter weddings and casual brunch, it’s all about the accessories you team them with.
Statement satin is the ultimate way to look sleek, stylish and ready to ring in the new year. Lotte keeps her make up and accessories simple to let the showstopper dress do all the talking.
Throw on a sequin dress with your everyday gold hoop earrings, and relax. New Year’s Eve inspiration at its finest.
If you’re more of a minimalist then take tips from stylist Sylvie and wear slouchy leather trousers, a classic racer vest and effortlessly heeled mules to make the look evening-ready.
Layering a slinky cami dress over an organza top is a combo to take note of. Go matchy-matchy when it comes to accessories and you cannot fail.
If you find yourself dancing on the table as the clock strikes midnight, make sure your outfit is a winner. Go top-to-toe tonal and you’ll see in the new year in serious style. Case in point: stylist Trine.
Don’t fancy actually getting dressed? Make like influencer Monikh and opt for luxury loungewear instead.
Opening image: Getty