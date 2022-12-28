11 New Year’s Eve outfit ideas for every kind of party

Whether you’re planning to party hard with your pals, dine out at a dinner party or simply sit on the sofa and wind down while the new year rolls in, wearing a great outfit can be one of the best parts of a memorable night.

Luckily, we’ve found outfit options for every occasion. And if you don’t fancy splashing out on a swanky new look, we’ve also found the best rental options, so you can see in the new year in a luxury label without the high price tag.

Feather-trimmed pyjamas, satin shirt dresses and joyful jumpsuits are all on the menu to help add a stylish twist to your New Year’s Eve memories. Cheers!