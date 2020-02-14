NYFW street style: the standout looks from New York Fashion Week
The best and most exciting street style looks from New York Fashion Week.
New York Fashion Week kicks off the start of what industry insiders refer to as ‘show season’. A marathon of fashion shows, presentations, appointments, meetings, dinners and more parties than hot dinners make up the international shows that kick off in New York, make their way to London, travel to Milan and end in Paris.
While the shows are incredibly important to making the trends we report on, holding equal weight now is the street style. The pieces, trends and styles that the fashion pack are wearing to the shows make up a huge part of how we shop and how we get dressed.
So we sent our trusty photographers Noor & Zee off to the Big Apple to seek out the most stylish women to bring you the most diverse looks from New York Fashion Week.
Naturally, we were off to a rather grey and blustery start (this is February after all), but there is something to be said of how New York show-goers can dress for that kind of occasion. There were lessons in layering (a double jacket situation occurred very frequently), how to wear an open-toe shoe mid-winter (no, really) and how to take on head-to-toe greige (that’s the chicest combination of grey and beige).
Here, we’ve rounded up the most inspiring street style looks to kick off your show season.
All images courtesy of Noor & Zee.