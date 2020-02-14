NYFW street style: the standout looks from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week kicks off the start of what industry insiders refer to as ‘show season’. A marathon of fashion shows, presentations, appointments, meetings, dinners and more parties than hot dinners make up the international shows that kick off in New York, make their way to London, travel to Milan and end in Paris.

While the shows are incredibly important to making the trends we report on, holding equal weight now is the street style. The pieces, trends and styles that the fashion pack are wearing to the shows make up a huge part of how we shop and how we get dressed.