Fashion

NYFW street style: the standout looks from New York Fashion Week

Helen Atkin
The best and most exciting street style looks from New York Fashion Week. 

New York Fashion Week kicks off the start of what industry insiders refer to as ‘show season’. A marathon of fashion shows, presentations, appointments, meetings, dinners and more parties than hot dinners make up the international shows that kick off in New York, make their way to London, travel to Milan and end in Paris

While the shows are incredibly important to making the trends we report on, holding equal weight now is the street style. The pieces, trends and styles that the fashion pack are wearing to the shows make up a huge part of how we shop and how we get dressed. 

So we sent our trusty photographers Noor & Zee off to the Big Apple to seek out the most stylish women to bring you the most diverse looks from New York Fashion Week. 

Naturally, we were off to a rather grey and blustery start (this is February after all), but there is something to be said of how New York show-goers can dress for that kind of occasion. There were lessons in layering (a double jacket situation occurred very frequently), how to wear an open-toe shoe mid-winter (no, really) and how to take on head-to-toe greige (that’s the chicest combination of grey and beige).

Here, we’ve rounded up the most inspiring street style looks to kick off your show season. 

  • NYFW street style: a show goer layers a trench over a white dress / image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer layers two jackets for extra warmth / image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer pairs knee high boots with fur coat / image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer clashes a long pink coat with green trousers / image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer adds a pop of colour to her outfit with bold accessories / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer proves sunglasses are not just for summer / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: feathers aren't just for evening wear. Pair with wide leg trousers for stand out street style / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer adds on trend pearl earrings to her look / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer pairs khaki jeans with a neutral puffer / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer shows off square toed shoes with her stand out dress / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer shows off her patent coat, a novel take on rain proof outerwear / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: clashing pastels with bold complimentary shades blends two colour trends from a/w 2019 and s/s 2020 for spring style / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer shoes chunky boots are going nowhere this season / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: bold checked trousers elevate this simple khaki puffer / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: head-to-toe beige is given a lift with a bold red bag and sunglasses / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a stand-out coat in winter is never a bad idea, as shown by this show goer / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: sharp collars are an easy way to embrace the new season / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer belts an oversized dress with a skinny belt to play with proportions / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: where most street stylers stick to neutral palettes, this show goer leads the way for bold style / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: tan accessories are a chic touch to a neutral outfit / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: faux fur is still a strong trend for street stylers this season / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer proves basket bags are not just for summer / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer dresses down a suit by layering a leather jacket over the top / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer pairs bold sleeves with simple accessories / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer wears top-to-toe colour / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer layers a fringed jacket underneath a warm puffer / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: the Bottega pouch demonstrates it's lost none of its allure to the fashion pack / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: add embellishment to your trench for an update on the classic style / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer wears double leather with pale denim and a bold belt / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: red accents add interest to this classic trench / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer dresses down a checked suit with trainers / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: pair your summer dress with a faux fur coat and boots to wear it year round / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer styles her pastel jumpsuit with white ankle boots / Image: Noor & Zee
  • NYFW street style: a show goer adds colour to a muted look with patent pink boots and a printed bag / Image: Noor & Zee
All images courtesy of Noor & Zee.

Helen Atkin

