New York Fashion Week AW22: Five things to know from the big apple
From the front row moment to the standout star, consider these the top moments of New York Fashion Week.
And just like that fashion weeks are officially back. Over the last two years, designers kept their creative juices flowing by way of videos, picture books, poems, stories, and even tiny marionette models (thank you, Moschino). But for the first time since February 2020, it has really felt like the international fashions are happening with the same pre-pandemic gusto we had become used to, starting with New York.
Despite some incredibly baltic weather conditions, New York kicked off the season in the most NYFW way – big models, big front rows, big parties and big street style looks. No less to be expected from the city that gave us Ralph, Donna, Marc and Michael et al.
Here we breakdown the biggest talking points and takeaway from the first leg of the international fashion tour.
Michael Kors Brings The Glamour
Sparkling sequins, sharp tailoring, bold brights – let Michael Kors’s AW22 show of high-octane glamour be the push you needed finally ditch the loungewear. In a collection that Kors described as the, “antithesis of sad slipper life”, the designer was determined to put the pandemic behind him with a show of tonal separates (ideal for your big return to the office), injections of bright yellows and oranges, and dresses so big on glamour – modelled by Gigi and Bella Hadid – they deserve a red-carpet worthy night out.
Julia Fox Takes Centre Stage
Julia Fox made her NYFW debut opening designer LaQuan Smith’s show in a cut out dress that the internet quickly dubbed her ‘revenge dress’. LaQuan, who paid tribute to his late mentor Andre Leon Talley with a moment’s silence, presented a show that served glamour by the bucket load, an aesthetic his bevy of celebrity fans from Beyoncé to Rihanna have always been drawn to the designer for. While the clothes did a lot of talking in the private club in the heart of Wall Street, it was Julia Fox’s knock-out appearance that was the real conversation starter.
Coach’s Cast of Cool
There are front rows and then there was Coach’s front row. Drawing an expected cast of cool, Megan Thee Stallion, Euphoria star Angus Cloud, Riverdale actor Charles Melton, The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renée Rap and influencer Rickey Thompson. Showing on Valentine’s Day, the AW22 collection reeked of 90s grunge – chunky dog-collar chokers, tartan motifs, graffiti graphics, and oversized leather coats. A collection for the Euphoria generation, most definitely.
Tory Burch Cinches Us In
The American designers really got the memo that we are ready to get dressed, and Tory Burch reminded of a key detail we have certainly been overlooking: our waists. With wardrobes made up of slouchy sweatshirts and oversized hoodies, anything cinched has been notably absent from our loves for the last two years. Well, according to Torby Burch not anymore. Among the mix of luxed up leisurewear, the designer added thick leather waist belts over coats, jackets, knitwear and dresses bringing much-needed shape back into our lives.
Batsheva Knows How To Party
While most of the action at NYFW took place on the runway, designer of cult dresses, Batsheva, decided to showcase her latest collection after hours at a jazz club party. While the rest of America tuned into the Super Bowl, New York’s coolest Maude Apatow, Molly Ringwald and Hari Neff ventured to Casa Cipriani’s velvet booths to play dress up in Batsheva’s latest collection. High-neck collars, and ditsy florals never looked so good
Images courtesy of brands