5 things we learned from New York Fashion Week

It’s been a while since New York Fashion Week felt truly exciting. The heritage brands of Ralph, Tommy, Carolina, Oscar and Michael naturally do Upper East Side collar popping better than most, but beyond striped rugby shirts and oversized poplin, pre-pandemic NYFW was falling a little flat.

However, this season was set to be a scorcher (and not just with the humidity) with a special Fendi show, Marni’s relocation to the big apple and Kate Spade, Coach and LaQuan promising big things (not to mention a city takeover for Vogue World – the publications 130th anniversary celebration) – New York Fashion Week was officially back.

Where London has been shrouded in solemnity, New York was bursting with energy. On the street, people opted for their boldest, brightest looks (all seemingly finished Loewe’s puffy sunglasses) there was no sidewalk that wasn’t co-opted into a catwalk as heels of all heights brought the drama. From mega catwalk moments at Proenza Schouler (be warned wet-just-walked-out-of-the-shower is very much the look for hair and makeup next season) to Tommy Hilfiger’s big return to the big apple and presentations that made us stop in our tracks – we round up the biggest talking points from the first leg of the international shows.