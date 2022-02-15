When it comes to styling out the bevy of cold snaps that the weather insists on whipping us into the midst of, it can be all too easy to rely upon the same old snuggly ensembles that we reach for on a near-daily basis.

The answer to this form of fashion fatigue can be found in the street style looks which grace the pavements of fashion weeks across the world. The most recent of which is New York Fashion Week, during which the Big Apple’s homegrown brands are showcasing their autumn/winter 2022 collections.

But while show-goers have battled with the elements to make it to their FROW seats, they have served some seriously showstopping cold-weather looks. From flashy coats that are an outfit in and of themselves to more achingly outré accessories than you could shake a stick at, the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn are flooded with the fashion glitterati’s sartorial inspiration.

So far during New York’s week-long affair, there’s been Coach’s 70s-infused collection and Julia Fox-approved LaQuan Smith’s offering, which was inspired by the late Andre Leon Talley. Still to come on the fashion week schedule is earth-first designer Gabriela Hearst and Manhattan stalwart Michael Kors, both of which will unveil their autumn/winter 2022 offering later today, while Prabal Gurung and Telfar will close proceedings tomorrow.