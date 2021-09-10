New York Fashion Week: the best street style from outside the spring/summer 2022 shows
From rainbow-hued teeny-tiny tops to statement-making accessories, New Yorkers are pounding the pavement in all manner of wild and wonderful wares.
As fashion month gets underway, there’s nothing we style lovers love more than poring over the looks that are pounding the pavements of the cities hosting fashion weeks.
And as the spring/summer 2022 shows return to the quartet of fashion cities, the street style is inevitably better than ever. First up in the month-long marathon is New York Fashion Week, which is hosting its first fashion week since February 2020 and has already seen a clutch of brands showcase their next season collections.
There have been lessons in dopamine dressing courtesy of Collina Strada, which showcased its kaleidoscopic collection at Brooklyn Grange’s rooftop garden, and Proenza Schouler, which saw Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, walk for the brand for the second time.
Still to come on the agenda is buzzy label Maisie Wilen, Katie Holmes-approved Khaite, and Tom Ford, as well as (hopefully) plenty more street style looks to fall for. These are a few of our favourites so far.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.