As fashion month gets underway, there’s nothing we style lovers love more than poring over the looks that are pounding the pavements of the cities hosting fashion weeks.

And as the spring/summer 2022 shows return to the quartet of fashion cities, the street style is inevitably better than ever. First up in the month-long marathon is New York Fashion Week, which is hosting its first fashion week since February 2020 and has already seen a clutch of brands showcase their next season collections.

There have been lessons in dopamine dressing courtesy of Collina Strada, which showcased its kaleidoscopic collection at Brooklyn Grange’s rooftop garden, and Proenza Schouler, which saw Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, walk for the brand for the second time.