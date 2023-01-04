Posing with Selena and Brooklyn on the sandy shores, Nicola made us think it was 1999 in her paisley print bandana headscarf – a Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake favourite. Not only this, but Nicole also teamed it with supersize hoops (the bigger the better for this 90s style), an ear cuff, layered bangles and mirrored wrap sunglasses. Worn with a white tank top and halter neck bikini top to finish off the throwback look.

If we were to enter ‘90s trends’ into Pinterest, we’re pretty sure all of these things would top the list.