So if you are shopping for sparkles, best make sure it’s an item of clothing you’re going to cherish forever. But planet-problematic issues aside – although not forgotten – many people simply can’t stand them, so we’ve found some other options that don’t involve the tiny plastic dots.

Metallic fabrics make for a fabulous and fun festive look that can be worn all year round, whether you opt to wear silver leather trousers or a badass biker jacket. High-shine materials, such as satin and silk, add an elegant touch to any outfit, and the soft sparkle of a lurex jumper gives just a touch of sparkle while staying incredibly soft and cosy.

We’ve turned to some of our favourite fashionable women for inspiration on what to wear this festive season, sequins aside, and found similar pieces for you to shop that are perfect for party season. No longer do you have to miss out on the sparkles just because you don’t like sequins.