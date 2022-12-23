Hate sequins? Don’t worry – you can still sparkle throughout the festive season in these outfits
From silky slip dresses to high-shine trousers, these are the other styles to shine in.
’Tis the season to sparkle and shine, and sequins are in short supply. But what do you wear if you’re sick of the shiny plastic discs or you’re trying to have a more sustainable style?
Yes, sequins are not planet-friendly, but that may come as no surprise. According to Whering, the digital wardrobe app, sequins are not biodegradable, meaning they sit in landfills for thousands of years or find their way into the ocean. And considering 1.7 million sequin garments are disposed of right after the festive season, a staggering stat from Oxfam, the sequin issue is certainly not small.
So if you are shopping for sparkles, best make sure it’s an item of clothing you’re going to cherish forever. But planet-problematic issues aside – although not forgotten – many people simply can’t stand them, so we’ve found some other options that don’t involve the tiny plastic dots.
Metallic fabrics make for a fabulous and fun festive look that can be worn all year round, whether you opt to wear silver leather trousers or a badass biker jacket. High-shine materials, such as satin and silk, add an elegant touch to any outfit, and the soft sparkle of a lurex jumper gives just a touch of sparkle while staying incredibly soft and cosy.
We’ve turned to some of our favourite fashionable women for inspiration on what to wear this festive season, sequins aside, and found similar pieces for you to shop that are perfect for party season. No longer do you have to miss out on the sparkles just because you don’t like sequins.
Sparkly looks without the sequins
Metallic pieces
Metallic pieces are the perfect layering option for a standout, sparkly style that is sure to keep you snuggly warm as well. From biker jackets to leather trousers, these pieces can be kept cool and casual or dressed up to the nines.
Allsaints Quinn metallic leather bomber jacket
A metallic bomber couldn’t be easier to style, and yet brings an effortless level of casual cool to any outfit. This cropped style is quilted for extra warmth but can be worn year-round on regular rotation.
Arket cropped stretch leather trousers
Finding a pair of leather trousers you love is no easy feat, so selecting a standout silver style is sure to amp up the joy. With a raw hem and kick flare, they can be pared back for everyday or dressed up as a party piece.
River Island silver cinched waist blazer
For a more formal look, a trusty blazer can be hard to beat. This River Island option has a cinched-in waist to shape the silhouette of the shiny fabric fit.
Lurex layers
For anyone who hates sequins because of their scratchy feel, there is a way to add sparkle while still staying snuggly, and that’s with lovely lurex. Whether you opt to layer a lurex jumper with statement trousers or style a sparkly skirt with a Christmas knit, there’s a whole host of options to choose from, so you don’t have to compromise on comfort.
Jigsaw metallic rib polo neck jumper
This toasty turtleneck is the perfect pick for those after just a touch of sparkle. Promising to be both snuggly and stylist, wear as you would a black knit to add a subtle style statement.
Warehouse metallic yearn crew neck knit top
This gorgeous green knit truly stands out from the crowd, so for those who like colour, be sure to grab onto this one. It is slightly sheer, so pair it with a black bra for a subtly sexy twist or layer up with a vest to make it more modest.
Boden metallic party maxi skirt
This metallic maxi skirt may be our favourite pick of the bunch. Style with trainers and a trusty jumper as pictured for an everyday look, or layer up with knee-high boots and a black blouse for more formal affairs.
Satin slips
For a more subdued shine, silk or satin will be your best bet, and a slip is one of the simplest items to style. From punchy pink shades to more muted tones, there’s a whole host to choose from, and you can wear them for almost any occasion.
Karen Millen viscose satin batwing wrap midi dress
The punchy pink colour of this dress has really caught our eye, but the batwing style has cemented it as one of our favourite formal frocks. Style with gold, silver or matching pink accessories to complete the look.
Shop Karen Millen viscose satin batwing wrap midi dress, £80
River Island plus black satin pearl slip midi dress
A simple slip dress will never go out of style, and this River Island option is a perfect example why that’s the case. With a satin-like sheen, it drapes across the body with ease, while the cowl neck calls for attention. The pearl details can be spotted on the straps giving it a slight variation from your everyday slip styles.
Shop River Island plus black satin pearl slip midi dress, £39
Warehouse satin slip skirt
In a vibrant red shade, this slip skirt really packs a punch. Pair with a matching red shirt and sandals to colour-block the look or layer with a thick knit and boots to warm it up for winter weather.
Disco spots
We’ve already raved about disco spot dresses and found 11 for you to choose from, and although they’re technically sequins, the style is much more muted than your classic sparkly dot dresses.
White Stuff Kate sequin dress
For those who just want to dip their toe into the trend, this White Stuff dress offers the perfect solution. With just a few dots of sparkles, its simple shape can be worn for any occasion, whether pared back with flats or dressed up with heels and a silver-tone bag.
Rotate Sierina draped dress
Relying on Rotate to bring back some colour is never a bad idea, and this Sierina dress does exactly that. Breaking up the black, silver and white dresses, this lovely lilac stands out from the crowd. Puff sleeves, a gathered waist and midi length come together to form a fabulous fit, while the colour leaves a layer of softness.
Coast desc sequin mini dress
Transforming a simple shift dress into a standout star, this disco spot dress is certainly calling out for attention. With extra large blue and silver sequins, it’s sure to reflect the lights on the dancefloor while still being formal enough to wear to a winter wedding.
Images: courtesy of brands; Instagram