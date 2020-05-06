Normal People is fast becoming an internet sensation with Connell’s chain necklace even garnering it’s own Instagram account. The character’s choice piece of jewellery is having an effect on us all, not least the sale of silver necklaces. Here’s 10 of the best to buy now.

For those of you who haven’t watched Normal People (we implore you to do so immediately) and for those of who have, you’ll know story centres on the relationship between lead characters Connell Waldron, played by Paul Mescal and Marianne Sheridan, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. But what you might have missed is there is a third lead character: Connell’s chain. A chain so lusted after; it is not only consuming our every thought, but it also has its own Instagram account that is nearing on 30k followers (and countless thirsty comments).

If you are yet to experience the chain and its magical qualities, let us fill you in. Protagonist Connell Waldron’s wardrobe is a carousel of Adidas tracksuits, a brown leather jacket, some pretty tight athletic shorts, and his one constant: a glinting silver chain. Described in Rooney’s book as ‘Argos chic’, the chain is subtle yet distinct, noticeable without being overwhelming, ultimately the chain is so characteristically Connell. The chain has caused quite a stir and not just among our fluttering hearts but in jewellery sales. The shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it has seen a 500% increase in ‘chain necklace’ searches off the back of the internet’s obsession. Sales of chain necklaces on Asos are up by 130% and John Lewis has reported sales have increased by 54% over the past two weeks on chains and necklaces, with many styles now out of stock.

Call it the Connell effect but we can’t get enough. Whether you’re garnering your own neck, your friends or your partner’s shop our edit of the best unisex silver chains.

Maria Black Best chain necklaces: Maria Black Danish brand Maria Black know a thing or two about cult pieces, snatch up this extendable classic cable silver chain before it's too late. Shop silver chain necklace, £57, Maria Black