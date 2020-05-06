Normal People is fast becoming an internet sensation with Connell’s chain necklace even garnering it’s own Instagram account. The character’s choice piece of jewellery is having an effect on us all, not least the sale of silver necklaces. Here’s 10 of the best to buy now.
For those of you who haven’t watched Normal People (we implore you to do so immediately) and for those of who have, you’ll know story centres on the relationship between lead characters Connell Waldron, played by Paul Mescal and Marianne Sheridan, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. But what you might have missed is there is a third lead character: Connell’s chain.
A chain so lusted after; it is not only consuming our every thought, but it also has its own Instagram account that is nearing on 30k followers (and countless thirsty comments).
If you are yet to experience the chain and its magical qualities, let us fill you in. Protagonist Connell Waldron’s wardrobe is a carousel of Adidas tracksuits, a brown leather jacket, some pretty tight athletic shorts, and his one constant: a glinting silver chain. Described in Rooney’s book as ‘Argos chic’, the chain is subtle yet distinct, noticeable without being overwhelming, ultimately the chain is so characteristically Connell.
The chain has caused quite a stir and not just among our fluttering hearts but in jewellery sales. The shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it has seen a 500% increase in ‘chain necklace’ searches off the back of the internet’s obsession. Sales of chain necklaces on Asos are up by 130% and John Lewis has reported sales have increased by 54% over the past two weeks on chains and necklaces, with many styles now out of stock.
Call it the Connell effect but we can’t get enough. Whether you’re garnering your own neck, your friends or your partner’s shop our edit of the best unisex silver chains.
Danish brand Maria Black know a thing or two about cult pieces, snatch up this extendable classic cable silver chain before it’s too late.
A moment of appreciation for the OG Argos silver chain. Connell would approve.
When one chain simply won’t do, add two.
John Lewis have reported that a number of Nina B necklaces have already sold out over the past few days. We’ve got our eyes on this subtle chic piece to add to our collection.
Immensely popular thanks to their easy-to-spot designs, Missoma has naturally delivered once more on a must-have piece courtesy of their slender rope chain.
Whether this Thomas Sabo chain garners your own neck or you giftees we can confirm it will probably make the wearer even more stylish.
Designer resale site Vestiaire Collective have seen significant spikes in their searches for ‘silver necklaces’ with people lingering on pieces such as this David Yurman necklace, act fast.
We have come to expect contemporary classics from jewellery designer Monica Vinader and that includes the perfect silver chain.
Roxanne First calls this white gold chain necklace an ‘essential’ on her website and we couldn’t agree more.
A silver chain necklace even streetwear fans can get on board with, thanks Goodhood.
