Office Christmas parties have worked their way back into our calendars this year and we’re all set for another night of celebrating the festive season with those we’re lucky enough to call our co-workers.

The industry you work in will most likely impact the kind of party your office puts on, whether that’s the bougie black tie soirees of the finance world or the often more casual booze-filled bar crawls of the creative industries.

Either way, we’re sure you’ll have a night of fun ahead of you. But, working out what to wear can be tricky when trying to find a dress that’s both festive and formal.