All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From sequin slips to velvet frocks, it’s officially party season.
Office Christmas parties have worked their way back into our calendars this year and we’re all set for another night of celebrating the festive season with those we’re lucky enough to call our co-workers.
The industry you work in will most likely impact the kind of party your office puts on, whether that’s the bougie black tie soirees of the finance world or the often more casual booze-filled bar crawls of the creative industries.
Either way, we’re sure you’ll have a night of fun ahead of you. But, working out what to wear can be tricky when trying to find a dress that’s both festive and formal.
Luckily, we’ve rounded up our 11 favourite finds, including dresses from Rixo, River Island, Asos and Allsaints, to get you ready to party without the panic of not knowing what to wear. Black tie-worthy gowns sit in pride of place alongside sequin slips and thigh-high minis – after all, everyone’s workplace is different.
If you’re planning to spend the night on the dancefloor, we’ve also found the perfect party heels to help you cut shapes all night long, as well as a great selection of winter coats to help battle the nighttime breeze.
If you’re still looking for extra inspiration, we even asked nine Stylist women for tips on what makes the perfect Christmas party outfit, so consider us your festive frock guiding fairies.
And/Or Rita empire line satin dress
In a silk-like fabric, this vintage-feel frock isn’t overwhelmingly festive, so it’ll work for a whole host of occasions all year round. The puff sleeves, deep V-neck and midi length give it a Victorian-style design with a modern twist.
Asos Design Curve cami ruched skirt midi dress
Velvet fabric really comes into its own at this time of year, bringing with it a real festive feel. In a deep red colourway with a square-neck cut, ruched sides and a thigh-high split, it’s subtly sexy while still ticking all the boxes for a formal frock.
Nadine Merabi Nina gold dress
Nadine Merabi knows how to nail occasionwear, from sequinned suits to feather-trimmed two-pieces, this golden gown is no exception. Working for a whole host of occasions, from black tie to a night out with your friends, it’s sure to be a forever piece.
Ted Baker Zadi knitted frill full skirt dress
This is one classic Christmas gown. The structured A-line skirt adds volume, while the slim-fit top hugs the body to provide extra warmth. Pair with simple shoes or metallic sandals to add to the elevated feel.
Allsaints Hadley sequin dress
A simple slip is one of the easiest dress styles to wear, so turning up the festive ante, Allsaints has splattered the style in silver sequins. Pair with a simple black heel to let the dress do all the talking.
Warehouse petite feather halter neck midi dress
Calling all black tie do attendees, this is one dress to watch. With a simple halterneck shape, it skims the body with its silky-feel fabric, while the feather trim adds the wow element to elevate anyone’s wardrobe.
Shop Warehouse petite feather halterneck midi dress, £104.25
Rixo Daisy sequin-embellished open-back maxi dress
Combining a bright pink tone with a good splashing of sequins, this Rixo dress is just dying to be taken to the dancefloor. For anyone who likes the old-school styling rules – specifically, having either your legs out or your chest on show, but never both at the same time – this dress works wonderfully.
Shop Rixo Daisy sequin-embellished open-back maxi dress at Selfridges, £295
Nobody’s Child Zola plain puff-sleeve bow back midi dress
Understated yet elegant, this Nobody’s Child dress is one of our favourite finds. The puff sleeves, cut-out back and bow design all add to the dramatic details, while the simple skirt isn’t too overpowering.
Shop Nobody’s Child Zola plain puff sleeve bow back midi dress at John Lewis, £76
Oliver Bonas devore volume sleeve pink mini dress
Pretty in pink, not all festive frocks have to be deep, dark colours. With a devore fabric finish, this Oliver Bonas option has the same touch as velvet with a mini length that will leave your legs free to dance the night away.
Shop Oliver Bonas devore volume sleeve pink mini dress, £79.50
Oasis plus-size metallic V-front midi dress
Black and gold is a classic colour combo for Christmas, and this Oasis dress hits the two-tone style. The metallic detailing is sure to catch the light of the disco ball, yet could be paired with a basic black jumper and tights for everyday dressing too.
River Island green sequin long-sleeve wrap mini dress
A good dosing of sequins, of course, has to be included in a Christmas party dress guide, and this River Island number is a great example why. In a wrap dress style with a tie side, collared neck and gorgeous green tone, it’s formal yet festive in equal measure.
Shop River Island green sequin long-sleeve wrap mini dress, £65
Images: courtesy of brands