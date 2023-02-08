Office outfits are still an enigma. Where suits were once the go-to for formal fits without the fuss, leather skirts, knee-high boots, dresses and even jeans now make an appearance in the workwear world – depending on how cool your company is, of course.

But for offices a little less open to casual dress or days you want to ‘suit up and look sharp’, a jumpsuit could be just the ticket, toeing the line between fashionable and formal. And we’ve scoured our favourite stores to find a selection to suit every style.