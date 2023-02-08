All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
No matter if you’re in meetings or sat at your desk, these jumpsuits are just perfect for any office environment.
Office outfits are still an enigma. Where suits were once the go-to for formal fits without the fuss, leather skirts, knee-high boots, dresses and even jeans now make an appearance in the workwear world – depending on how cool your company is, of course.
But for offices a little less open to casual dress or days you want to ‘suit up and look sharp’, a jumpsuit could be just the ticket, toeing the line between fashionable and formal. And we’ve scoured our favourite stores to find a selection to suit every style.
While black is the obvious colour for boardroom business, punchy pinks are perfect for adding some personality into the office space. Camel colours keep it calm and printed picks can perk up those long monotonous days while still taking you from day to night without any worry. Just be sure to slip on a pair of party heels if you’re really planning to take business into the bar.
From bestselling workwear brands Coast, Ghost and Karen Millen to high street stalwarts such as Mango, H&M and Zara, there’s a whole host to choose from. Keep reading below to see our favourite picks of the bunch, and remember, there’s nothing easier to pull on than a one-piece on those days you have to shoot out the door.
& Other Stories belted short-sleeve jumpsuit
Nice and neutral, this jumpsuit is just perfect for any occasion. Pair with white boots and a knit in cooler climes or a strappy sandal once the sun comes out.
Coast premium button front tie-waist jumpsuit
This is one punchy pink shade, and the silk will elevate any outfit, so be prepared to dazzle in the boardroom with this pick.
Ted Baker Olivvee cape jumpsuit with ladder lace detail
Ted Baker is home to workwear basics, and this black jumpsuit is no exception. With ladder lace details and cape-like sleeves, it softens the shade with playful proportions.
Shop Ted Baker Olivvee cape jumpsuit with ladder lace detail, £225
Ghost olive crepe wide-leg jumpsuit
While you may not want to wear white for a lunch meeting, it’s sure to work wonders in food-free environments.
M&S animal print ¾-sleeve utility jumpsuit
Animal print may not work in every work environment, but for those more cool and casual offices, this is sure to be a favourite find.
H&M V-neck jumpsuit
Formal wear can also be comfy, and this H&M jumpsuit is here to prove just that.
Karen Millen plus-size soft tailored wide-leg jumpsuit
From the boardroom to the bar, this jumpsuit may be the best pick for any occasion, standing out from the crowd with its sharp shape and statement shade.
Shop Karen Millen plus size soft tailored wide leg jumpsuit, £119.40
Mango buttoned long jumpsuit
Black is a go-to basic for a reason and works incredibly well in office environments. With cape-like sleeves and a button-detailed front, the fashionable flair comes from the fit.
Topshop satin button-down jumpsuit in khaki
Turning to Topshop whenever you’re in doubt has not yet disappointed, and this jumpsuit proves the brand’s penchant for producing clothing for any occasion. The shiny satin fabric will put a spring in your step while also keeping you comfy and cosy.
Shop Topshop satin button-down jumpsuit in khaki at Asos, £70
Warehouse border print chiffon jacquard jumpsuit
If floral frocks are your workwear go-to, this jumpsuit will fill your flower power penchant. Pair with brown, white or blue boots, depending on how daring you want your workwear wardrobe to be.
Shop Warehouse border print chiffon jacquard jumpsuit, £95.20
Zara belted playsuit
Sometimes, not having a separate workwear from casualwear wardrobe can be the key to keeping up a personal style. So, if that sounds like you, this Zara jumpsuit should do just the trick, becoming the perfect pick for both the boardroom and brunch.
