Office-worthy jumpsuits

11 office-friendly jumpsuits that nail formal meets fashionable

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

No matter if you’re in meetings or sat at your desk, these jumpsuits are just perfect for any office environment.

Office outfits are still an enigma. Where suits were once the go-to for formal fits without the fuss, leather skirts, knee-high boots, dresses and even jeans now make an appearance in the workwear world – depending on how cool your company is, of course.

But for offices a little less open to casual dress or days you want to ‘suit up and look sharp’, a jumpsuit could be just the ticket, toeing the line between fashionable and formal. And we’ve scoured our favourite stores to find a selection to suit every style.

You may also like

11 of the best office-friendly winter dresses that are as cosy as they are cool

While black is the obvious colour for boardroom business, punchy pinks are perfect for adding some personality into the office space. Camel colours keep it calm and printed picks can perk up those long monotonous days while still taking you from day to night without any worry. Just be sure to slip on a pair of party heels if you’re really planning to take business into the bar.

From bestselling workwear brands Coast, Ghost and Karen Millen to high street stalwarts such as Mango, H&M and Zara, there’s a whole host to choose from. Keep reading below to see our favourite picks of the bunch, and remember, there’s nothing easier to pull on than a one-piece on those days you have to shoot out the door.

  • Mango buttoned long jumpsuit

    Mango buttoned long jumpsuit
    Mango buttoned long jumpsuit

    Black is a go-to basic for a reason and works incredibly well in office environments. With cape-like sleeves and a button-detailed front, the fashionable flair comes from the fit.

    Shop Mango buttoned long jumpsuit, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • Topshop satin button-down jumpsuit in khaki

    Topshop satin button-down jumpsuit in khaki
    Topshop satin button-down jumpsuit in khaki

    Turning to Topshop whenever you’re in doubt has not yet disappointed, and this jumpsuit proves the brand’s penchant for producing clothing for any occasion. The shiny satin fabric will put a spring in your step while also keeping you comfy and cosy.

    Shop Topshop satin button-down jumpsuit in khaki at Asos, £70

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse border print chiffon jacquard jumpsuit

    Warehouse border print chiffon jacquard jumpsuit
    Warehouse border print chiffon jacquard jumpsuit

    If floral frocks are your workwear go-to, this jumpsuit will fill your flower power penchant. Pair with brown, white or blue boots, depending on how daring you want your workwear wardrobe to be.

    Shop Warehouse border print chiffon jacquard jumpsuit, £95.20

    BUY NOW

  • Zara belted playsuit

    Zara belted playsuit
    Zara belted playsuit

    Sometimes, not having a separate workwear from casualwear wardrobe can be the key to keeping up a personal style. So, if that sounds like you, this Zara jumpsuit should do just the trick, becoming the perfect pick for both the boardroom and brunch.

    Shop Zara belted playsuit, £55.99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and receive a free guide to the 101 female authors everyone should have on their bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article