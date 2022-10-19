The winter weather is coming through thick and fast, but there’s no need for our office wardrobes to be left in the cold. While trousers and a linen shirt may have kept us cool throughout the summer months, they aren’t always the cosiest option for when there’s a chill in the air. Of course, you could always opt for a collared knit, striped jumper or leather blazer to warm up the trusty two-piece look, but there’s something delightful about dresses at this time of year.

As the leaves start to fall and pumpkin spice is sprinkled onto anything and everything, we’re automatically gravitating toward toasty-feeling outfits. Cue the trench coat, puffer jacket and bombers, and you best believe we’ll be wrapping up warm in a seriously stylish way.

Best office-friendly winter dresses: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Jumper dresses are working their way back into our wardrobes in a range of colours – gone are the days of just brown and black options – and look perfect when styled with an office-worthy trainer or chunky loafer. Silky-feel midi dresses bring an element of sophistication when you want to look and feel your best in the boardroom and there’s no short supply of striped styles either. Elevating your everyday look, we’ve hand-picked 11 of the best office-worthy winter dresses to buy now from a whole host of our favourite brands. So, when you’re sitting at your desk feeling snug and looking stylish, be sure to send us a little thanks.

