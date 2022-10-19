11 of the best office-friendly winter dresses that are as cosy as they are cool

It’s time to put away the trusty trouser suit.

The winter weather is coming through thick and fast, but there’s no need for our office wardrobes to be left in the cold. While trousers and a linen shirt may have kept us cool throughout the summer months, they aren’t always the cosiest option for when there’s a chill in the air.

Of course, you could always opt for a collared knit, striped jumper or leather blazer to warm up the trusty two-piece look, but there’s something delightful about dresses at this time of year.

As the leaves start to fall and pumpkin spice is sprinkled onto anything and everything, we’re automatically gravitating toward toasty-feeling outfits. Cue the trench coat, puffer jacket and bombers, and you best believe we’ll be wrapping up warm in a seriously stylish way.

Jumper dresses are working their way back into our wardrobes in a range of colours – gone are the days of just brown and black options – and look perfect when styled with an office-worthy trainer or chunky loafer. Silky-feel midi dresses bring an element of sophistication when you want to look and feel your best in the boardroom and there’s no short supply of striped styles either.

Elevating your everyday look, we’ve hand-picked 11 of the best office-worthy winter dresses to buy now from a whole host of our favourite brands. So, when you’re sitting at your desk feeling snug and looking stylish, be sure to send us a little thanks. 

  • Cos belted printed midi dress

    Cos belted printed midi dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Cos belted printed midi dress

    Animal print may seem fierce, but should never be shied away from in an office environment. Subtly picking up on the pattern, this deep orange and navy dress is just delighful. Be sure to play around with the belt to change up the style.

    Shop Cos belted printed midi dress, £89

  • & Other Stories rib knit midi dress

    & Other Stories rib knit midi dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: & Other Stories rib knit midi dress

    Gorgeous in green, this dress really stands out from the crowd. The vibrant colour will brighten up even the dullest of days, while the rib knit is sure to keep you cosy.

    Shop & Other Stories rib knit midi dress, £85

  • Asos Design Curve knitted midi dress with tie waist in navy

    Asos Design Curve knitted midi dress with tie waist in navy
    Best office-friendly winter dresses: Asos Design Curve knitted midi dress with tie waist in navy

    Bringing all the styling ease of black with a less severe style, navy is a go-to for all occasions. Midi in length with long sleeves and a classic knit shape, it’s cosy, comfortable and chic.

    Shop Asos Design Curve knitted midi dress with tie waist in navy, £34

  • The Marais printed chiffon maxi dress

    The Marais printed chiffon maxi dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: The Marais printed chiffon maxi dress

    Chiffon may not be the cosiest of options, but it is a great layering piece. When popped underneath a cosy knit, this dress will work for winter just as well as the warmer months.

    Shop The Marais printed chiffon maxi dress at Anthropologie, £148

  • Chinti & Parker navy merino wool Bronte dress

    Chinti & Parker navy merino wool Bronte dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Chinti & Parker navy merino wool Bronte dress

    Stripes are a failsafe pattern for any season, but the merino wool of this Chinti & Parker pick is what makes it perfect for the colder months. With a collared neck, A-line shape and button up front, it’s formal yet fabulous.

    Shop Chinti & Parker navy merino wool Bronte dress, £395

  • Hush Malia ditsy floral print mini dress

    Hush Malia ditsy floral print mini dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Hush Malia ditsy floral print mini dress

    Minis don’t need to be kicked to the curb for winter, and this dress proves just that. In a deep green floral pattern, long sleeves and a shirt-style design, it can be warmed up with tights and boots effortlessly.

    Shop Hush Malia ditsy floral print mini dress at John Lewis, £69

  • Me + Em satin twill V-neck maxi dress

    Me + Em satin twill V-neck maxi dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Me + Em satin twill V-neck maxi dress

    For those after a more formal frock, this Me + Em pick will be hard to beat. Cuffed-balloon sleeves, a banded waist belt and maxi length give it a great shape while the emerald-green tone takes centre stage.

    Shop Me + Em satin twill V-neck maxi dress, £295

  • Ninety Percent wallflower tencel slash dress

    Ninety Percent wallflower tencel slash dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Ninety Percent wallflower tencel slash dress

    More muted in tone, this Ninety Percent pick is great for those who like to keep things nice and neutral. Midi in length with a small cut-out on the shoulder, it’s a fun twist on an everyday basic.

    Shop Ninety Percent wallflower tencel slash dress, £95

  • Warehouse plus size abstract colour block knit dress

    Warehouse plus size abstract colourblock knit dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Warehouse plus size abstract colourblock knit dress

    In an abstract print, this green, black and white knit dress will warm you up for winter. Whether paired with black Chelsea boots or white knee-highs, there’s a myriad of ways to wear this.

    Shop Warehouse plus size abstract colour block knit dress, £18

  • Cara & The Sky Antonia chunky stripe midi knitted dress

    Cara & The Sky Antonia chunky stripe midi knitted dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Cara & The Sky Antonia chunky stripe midi knitted dress

    Red and purple, this stripy dress will certainly stand out from the crowd. Oversized in fit, it will wrap around you like a scarf promising maximum comfort with minimal effort.

    Shop Cara & The Sky Antonia chunky stripe midi knitted dress at Wolf and Badger, £72

  • Whistles Amira tie detail dress

    Whistles Amira tie detail dress
    Best office-worthy winter dresses: Whistles Amira tie detail dress

    Crafted from viscose, this red number is a little bit more planet-friendly than other options. Midi in length with long sleeves and a deep plunging neckline, it’s sophisticated yet subtly sexy in shape.

    Shop Whistles Amira tie detail dress, £159

