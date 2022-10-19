All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It’s time to put away the trusty trouser suit.
The winter weather is coming through thick and fast, but there’s no need for our office wardrobes to be left in the cold. While trousers and a linen shirt may have kept us cool throughout the summer months, they aren’t always the cosiest option for when there’s a chill in the air.
Of course, you could always opt for a collared knit, striped jumper or leather blazer to warm up the trusty two-piece look, but there’s something delightful about dresses at this time of year.
As the leaves start to fall and pumpkin spice is sprinkled onto anything and everything, we’re automatically gravitating toward toasty-feeling outfits. Cue the trench coat, puffer jacket and bombers, and you best believe we’ll be wrapping up warm in a seriously stylish way.
Jumper dresses are working their way back into our wardrobes in a range of colours – gone are the days of just brown and black options – and look perfect when styled with an office-worthy trainer or chunky loafer. Silky-feel midi dresses bring an element of sophistication when you want to look and feel your best in the boardroom and there’s no short supply of striped styles either.
Elevating your everyday look, we’ve hand-picked 11 of the best office-worthy winter dresses to buy now from a whole host of our favourite brands. So, when you’re sitting at your desk feeling snug and looking stylish, be sure to send us a little thanks.
Cos belted printed midi dress
Animal print may seem fierce, but should never be shied away from in an office environment. Subtly picking up on the pattern, this deep orange and navy dress is just delighful. Be sure to play around with the belt to change up the style.
& Other Stories rib knit midi dress
Gorgeous in green, this dress really stands out from the crowd. The vibrant colour will brighten up even the dullest of days, while the rib knit is sure to keep you cosy.
Asos Design Curve knitted midi dress with tie waist in navy
Bringing all the styling ease of black with a less severe style, navy is a go-to for all occasions. Midi in length with long sleeves and a classic knit shape, it’s cosy, comfortable and chic.
Shop Asos Design Curve knitted midi dress with tie waist in navy, £34
The Marais printed chiffon maxi dress
Chiffon may not be the cosiest of options, but it is a great layering piece. When popped underneath a cosy knit, this dress will work for winter just as well as the warmer months.
Shop The Marais printed chiffon maxi dress at Anthropologie, £148
Chinti & Parker navy merino wool Bronte dress
Stripes are a failsafe pattern for any season, but the merino wool of this Chinti & Parker pick is what makes it perfect for the colder months. With a collared neck, A-line shape and button up front, it’s formal yet fabulous.
Hush Malia ditsy floral print mini dress
Minis don’t need to be kicked to the curb for winter, and this dress proves just that. In a deep green floral pattern, long sleeves and a shirt-style design, it can be warmed up with tights and boots effortlessly.
Shop Hush Malia ditsy floral print mini dress at John Lewis, £69
Me + Em satin twill V-neck maxi dress
For those after a more formal frock, this Me + Em pick will be hard to beat. Cuffed-balloon sleeves, a banded waist belt and maxi length give it a great shape while the emerald-green tone takes centre stage.
Ninety Percent wallflower tencel slash dress
More muted in tone, this Ninety Percent pick is great for those who like to keep things nice and neutral. Midi in length with a small cut-out on the shoulder, it’s a fun twist on an everyday basic.
Warehouse plus size abstract colour block knit dress
In an abstract print, this green, black and white knit dress will warm you up for winter. Whether paired with black Chelsea boots or white knee-highs, there’s a myriad of ways to wear this.
Shop Warehouse plus size abstract colour block knit dress, £18
Cara & The Sky Antonia chunky stripe midi knitted dress
Red and purple, this stripy dress will certainly stand out from the crowd. Oversized in fit, it will wrap around you like a scarf promising maximum comfort with minimal effort.
Shop Cara & The Sky Antonia chunky stripe midi knitted dress at Wolf and Badger, £72
Whistles Amira tie detail dress
Crafted from viscose, this red number is a little bit more planet-friendly than other options. Midi in length with long sleeves and a deep plunging neckline, it’s sophisticated yet subtly sexy in shape.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands