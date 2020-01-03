Fashion

The Stylist guide to what to wear to work in 2020

Looking for a smart back-to-work wardrobe? We’ve rounded up the best trousers, blazers, women’s suits, smart shirts and blouses for modern office power dressing.

It’s not unusual to buy an outfit specifically for a particular setting, or for a certain date in your diary.

We can often spend weeks choosing the right dress for a big night out, and months mulling over what to wear to our best friend’s wedding. Then there’s the question of how to dress at a job interview. Generally speaking, interview outfits should be tailored to the type of company you’re applying to – but it’s always best to go smarter than you’d usually dress.

Once you’ve secured said job, it’s important to continue to dress in a way that makes you feel professional, comfortable and self-assured. Leaving the house in a confidence-boosting outfit can make you feel capable of taking on the world – and confidence is an all-important element in getting that promotion you’ve been aiming for.

So with that in mind, here are three simple power dressing tricks to help you put your best foot forward for 2020. 

1. The power suit

Make a statement in a colour-block trouser suit and team with this season’s hottest animal print: python     

If you work in an office and want to wear a suit, long gone are the days where you had to stick to a simple black or grey option. This season, suits are all about making a statement. We’re talking cord textures, checked and animal prints and powerful punchy hues.

The best part is that you can wear the trousers and blazer as separates to enhance other outfits too – the perfect capsule wardrobe additions. You’ll end up getting so much wear out of your new suit that it’ll stretch far beyond strictly workwear. 

Wear your suit jacket over a T-shirt, blouse or high neck top, and flats, heels or boots on your feet. Whatever you choose, the suit will keep you looking smart and show your colleagues you’re prepared to wear the trousers.

Find the best women’s suit jackets and trousers below.

  • Topshop

    Topshop blazer
    Workwear: Topshop blazer

    The best part about this rich berry-coloured suit is that it’ll work across all seasons. Layer over a white T-shirt and push up the sleeves for an effortless edge. 

    Shop Tophop petite berry suit blazer, £49

    BUY NOW

  • Topshop

    Topshop trousers
    Workwear: Topshop trousers

    Struggle to find a suit that fits without having to get it tailored? Topshop has created this same style in mainline, tall and petite so the leg lengths will suit all heights.

    Shop Topshop petite berry suit trousers, £30

    BUY NOW

2. The silky slip skirt

Clash with different bright hues to show extra confidence     

The usual workwear attire of the pencil skirt has been swapped for a floaty, silky slip instead. Last year it was all about that Topshop slip skirt that kept selling out and getting restocked in multiple prints and colours. Now, Zara has updated the slip with pleats and Vince has gone for spring-ready soft hues. 

The power of the slip is clear, and it’ll go with anything from blazers and fine knits to the crisp white shirt. There’s something luxurious about putting on silky fabrics that makes us feel instantly happy, and it’s bound to put a spring in your step when you’re ready for that promotion chat. 

  • Zara

    Zara skirt
    Workwear: Zara skirt

    This pleated midi in a universally flattering mink colour will go with literally anything in your wardrobe. From printed blouses to high neck tops and printed T-shirts, you’ll be able to style it for Monday-Friday.

    Shop Zara pleated satin finish skirt, £25.99

    BUY NOW

3. The roll neck

Layer a printed roll neck underneath a cardigan for a fresh spin. 

We would like to introduce you to the hardest working fashion piece you probably already own: the roll neck – or turtle if you’re feeling retro.

Not only is it an extra layer that everyone needs come the chillier months, it also adds that certain je ne suis quoi to any look. Add it under a jumpsuit or cardigan, or team underneath a dress or blazer. Audrey Hepburn was a firm fan of the high neck top, and it’s the perfect level of smart casual we’ve been looking for. 

4. The belted shirt dress

Street style shirt dress

Layer your crisp shirt dress over another shirt for a cool way to layer that’ll beat the winter (and office air con) chill

We all know that a shirt is a simple step to looking smart. But as it gets colder, lengths get longer – so this season, it’s all about the shirt dress. Whether you go printed, bright or neutral, just make sure it’s belted. There’s something about belting up that makes your posture better and your wardrobe look instantly more professional.

Layer a midi style shirt dress over sleek knee-high boots, or opt for a mini and wear over tailored trousers. Trust us, it works.

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories dress
    Workwear: & Other Stories dress

    You don’t have to shy away from animal prints in the workplace – in fact, you should wear them loud and proud.

    Wear a cream roll neck jumper underneath this shirt dress with chic knee-high boots to keep it work appropriate. 

    Shop & Other Stories belted animal print dress, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Tibi

    Tibi shirt dress
    Workwear: Tibi shirt dress

    Working a bit of leather (real or faux) into your office looks is easier than ever. Spotted all over the designer and high street collections, it’s not just about boots and bags anymore – the dress is a sure-fire win. 

    Shop Tibi belted faux leather midi dress at net-a-porter.com, £585

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands


Topics

