It’s not unusual to buy an outfit specifically for a particular setting, or for a certain date in your diary.

We can often spend weeks choosing the right dress for a big night out, and months mulling over what to wear to our best friend’s wedding. Then there’s the question of how to dress at a job interview. Generally speaking, interview outfits should be tailored to the type of company you’re applying to – but it’s always best to go smarter than you’d usually dress.

Once you’ve secured said job, it’s important to continue to dress in a way that makes you feel professional, comfortable and self-assured. Leaving the house in a confidence-boosting outfit can make you feel capable of taking on the world – and confidence is an all-important element in getting that promotion you’ve been aiming for.