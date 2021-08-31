In fashion, as the saying very rightly goes, everything is circular. To quote Justin Timberlake, what goes around comes around, but never does that resonate more with fashion lovers than designer vintage. Which is why it was unsurprising when the current queen of sad girl pop music, Olivia Rodrigo, caused searches for ‘vintage Chanel’ to spike by 200%, according to Lyst, after wearing a look from the brand’s spring/summer 1995 collection while visiting the White House to implore young people to get vaccinated.

The look in question, which was reminiscent of Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods and Cher Horowitz in Clueless, was a boucle pink and black two-piece skirt suit by the French brand, which is in keeping with the renaissance of 90s touchpoints that fashion and beauty have ushered in recently. There’s the return of the slip dress, hair scrunchies and – gulp – frosted blue eyeshadow, perhaps a signal of our collective desire to escape the unprecedented times we’re currently wading through.

Olivia Rodrigo's vintage Chanel two-piece has spawned a thousand copies

This isn’t the first time Driver’s License hitmaker Rodrigo has endorsed vintage designer wares. In a clutch of appearances to celebrate the launch of her debut album, she sported a host of vintage ensembles, including a pair of vintage Versace pink leather trousers and printed jeans by Jean Paul Gaultier, but the Chanel skirt-suit was the sartorial *chef’s kiss* moment of weaving together formality with youthful fun.

Christy Turlington wearing a tweed two-piece to walk in Chanel's spring/summer 1995 show

And it’s not just Rodrigo that’s been embracing vintage Chanel jackets of late. Thanks to the Gen Z-infused Gossip Girl reboot, the chic and sharp jackets made famous by the late Jackie Onassis have once more been flooding social media. The only question, when a box-fresh two-piece Chanel suit retails for just shy of £2,000, is where to find a more purse-friendly offering, which is where we come in. Here are a few of our favourites that, to quote Rodrigo herself, are Good 4 U (and your wardrobe, too).

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy