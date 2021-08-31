All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The revival of all things 90s is whipping fashion into a frenzy – and its love of these bouclé jackets is proof.
In fashion, as the saying very rightly goes, everything is circular. To quote Justin Timberlake, what goes around comes around, but never does that resonate more with fashion lovers than designer vintage.
Which is why it was unsurprising when the current queen of sad girl pop music, Olivia Rodrigo, caused searches for ‘vintage Chanel’ to spike by 200%, according to Lyst, after wearing a look from the brand’s spring/summer 1995 collection while visiting the White House to implore young people to get vaccinated.
The look in question, which was reminiscent of Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods and Cher Horowitz in Clueless, was a boucle pink and black two-piece skirt suit by the French brand, which is in keeping with the renaissance of 90s touchpoints that fashion and beauty have ushered in recently. There’s the return of the slip dress, hair scrunchies and – gulp – frosted blue eyeshadow, perhaps a signal of our collective desire to escape the unprecedented times we’re currently wading through.
This isn’t the first time Driver’s License hitmaker Rodrigo has endorsed vintage designer wares. In a clutch of appearances to celebrate the launch of her debut album, she sported a host of vintage ensembles, including a pair of vintage Versace pink leather trousers and printed jeans by Jean Paul Gaultier, but the Chanel skirt-suit was the sartorial *chef’s kiss* moment of weaving together formality with youthful fun.
And it’s not just Rodrigo that’s been embracing vintage Chanel jackets of late. Thanks to the Gen Z-infused Gossip Girl reboot, the chic and sharp jackets made famous by the late Jackie Onassis have once more been flooding social media. The only question, when a box-fresh two-piece Chanel suit retails for just shy of £2,000, is where to find a more purse-friendly offering, which is where we come in. Here are a few of our favourites that, to quote Rodrigo herself, are Good 4 U (and your wardrobe, too).
New Look off-white bouclé jacket
With a slightly elongated silhouette, this tweed number provides the enduring appeal of a classic Chanel with a more versatile shape.
Cotton Traders bouclé jacket
With a classic crew-neck, Cotton Traders’ bouclé jacket is as cool, but subtly colourful as can be.
Maje tweed-effect cardigan with chains
A classic cream two-piece never hurt anybody, did it? And this Maje duo is a real show-stopper of an offering.
Sandro Mielle metallic cotton-blend tweed jacket
With a slightly golden twist, Sandro’s longline tweed jacket is crying out to be debuted with an all-white ensemble.
Shop Sandro Mielle metallic cotton-blend tweed jacket at The Outnet, £219
LK Bennett Charlee cream tweed jacket
Classic monochrome is an enduring style staple, and this jacket promises to see you through each and every season with panache.
Miss Selfridge petite white bouclé jacket
A fun, and no doubt Rodrigo-approved, way of embracing the trend is by wearing a fun three-piece tweed suit. The jacket, which is one part of the trio, is a brilliant place to start.
Shop Miss Selfridge petite white bouclé jacket at Asos, £49.99
Karl Lagerfeld bouclé jacket
Karl Lagerfeld, the brains behind Rodrigo’s vintage Chanel jacket, has a suite of chic offerings under his eponymous label. We’re loving this metallic blue number.
LK Bennett Hope jacket
A cream jacket is a stalwart for every outfit, and this collared 3/4-sleeved iteration is proof. Wear with anything and everything forever more.
Hobbs Felicity tweed jacket
Balance this pale pink tweed jacket out with a pair of wide-legged trousers or, if you’re feeling daring, do as Rodrigo would do and try and find a skirt in the same hue.
Iro Marino cropped frayed metallic bouclé-tweed jacket
Is it Chanel? No, but it very nearly could be. This cropped-and-frayed-in-all-the-right-places jacket is just the right side of classic.
Shop Iro Marino cropped frayed metallic bouclé-tweed jacket at The Outnet, £158
Reiss Essie bouclé jacket
Spice up this caramel-coloured jacket with a popping statement lip or a bold shoe, but keep the rest of your outfit pared-back and minimal and there you have a seriously chic ensemble.
Images: courtesy of brands.