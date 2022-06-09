Summer fashion 2022: best colourful ombre dresses

Ombre dresses are the perfect way to add colour to your summer wardrobe, and these 11 are proof

Add a colourful touch to your summer style line-up with a sugar-sweet ombre dress.

The sun is shining, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to dust off your warm-weather clothes and promote those neglected dresses to the fore.

Should your wardrobe be in need of something of a do-over though, there are a few no-brainer options to upgrade with. Yes, the summer’s favourite gingham prints will work a treat and you can never go far wrong with a floor-sweeping maxi dress.

But in case you fancy something with a little more oomph, it might be worth turning your attention to the subtlety of ombre dresses, which are almost tequila sunrise-esque in their colouring, as one shade blends delicately into another.

A host of brands have woven ombre prints into their recent collections, with Whistles and Olivia Rubin – the purveyor of pastels – among them. These beautiful breezy frocks, which come in all shapes and sizes, are the perfect addition to a summer style line-up. Just add that all-important coordinating tequila sunrise cocktail, et voilà!

  • Urban Outfitters burgundy and pink ombre knit dress

    Urban Outfitters burgundy and pink ombre knit dress

    Halterneck dresses are the style set’s frock of choice for the warmer months that lie ahead. Kill two trend birds with one stone with this halterneck ombre number, which we’ll be wearing with 90s-inspired flatform slides.

    Shop Urban Outfitters burgundy and pink ombre knit dress, £23

  • Topshop asymmetric shoulder ombre dress

    Topshop asymmetric shoulder ombre dress

    Topshop’s asymmetric dress is not only tequila sunrise in a dress, but it’s also perfect for minimal effort noon-to-night styling.

    Shop Topshop asymmetric shoulder ombre dress at Asos, £50

  • AllSaints ombre 2-in-1 dress

    AllSaints ombre 2-in-1 dress

    AllSaints is known and revered for its 2-in-1 dresses, and this one – a slip dress and merino wool cardigan combo – will take you happily from desk to dusk without you so much as having to lift a finger.

    Shop AllSaints ombre 2-in-1 dress, £199

  • Asos Edition Curve ombre midi dress

    Asos Edition Curve ombre midi dress

    Now that wedding season is upon us, Asos Edition’s floor-sweeping ombre dress is a no-brainer thanks to its gentle gradient colouring.

    Shop Asos Edition Curve ombre midi dress, £100

  • Juicy Couture Pink Petal ombre dress

    Juicy Couture Pink Petal ombre dress

    Juicy Couture is having something of a comeback, and the perfect way to embrace its return this summer is with its watermelon-coloured mini, which is perfect for festival season.

    Shop Juicy Couture Pink Petal ombre dress, £65

