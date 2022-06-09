The sun is shining, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to dust off your warm-weather clothes and promote those neglected dresses to the fore.

Should your wardrobe be in need of something of a do-over though, there are a few no-brainer options to upgrade with. Yes, the summer’s favourite gingham prints will work a treat and you can never go far wrong with a floor-sweeping maxi dress.

But in case you fancy something with a little more oomph, it might be worth turning your attention to the subtlety of ombre dresses, which are almost tequila sunrise-esque in their colouring, as one shade blends delicately into another.