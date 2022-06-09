All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Add a colourful touch to your summer style line-up with a sugar-sweet ombre dress.
The sun is shining, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to dust off your warm-weather clothes and promote those neglected dresses to the fore.
Should your wardrobe be in need of something of a do-over though, there are a few no-brainer options to upgrade with. Yes, the summer’s favourite gingham prints will work a treat and you can never go far wrong with a floor-sweeping maxi dress.
But in case you fancy something with a little more oomph, it might be worth turning your attention to the subtlety of ombre dresses, which are almost tequila sunrise-esque in their colouring, as one shade blends delicately into another.
A host of brands have woven ombre prints into their recent collections, with Whistles and Olivia Rubin – the purveyor of pastels – among them. These beautiful breezy frocks, which come in all shapes and sizes, are the perfect addition to a summer style line-up. Just add that all-important coordinating tequila sunrise cocktail, et voilà!
Urban Outfitters burgundy and pink ombre knit dress
Halterneck dresses are the style set’s frock of choice for the warmer months that lie ahead. Kill two trend birds with one stone with this halterneck ombre number, which we’ll be wearing with 90s-inspired flatform slides.
Shop Urban Outfitters burgundy and pink ombre knit dress, £23
Topshop asymmetric shoulder ombre dress
Topshop’s asymmetric dress is not only tequila sunrise in a dress, but it’s also perfect for minimal effort noon-to-night styling.
AllSaints ombre 2-in-1 dress
AllSaints is known and revered for its 2-in-1 dresses, and this one – a slip dress and merino wool cardigan combo – will take you happily from desk to dusk without you so much as having to lift a finger.
Asos Edition Curve ombre midi dress
Now that wedding season is upon us, Asos Edition’s floor-sweeping ombre dress is a no-brainer thanks to its gentle gradient colouring.
Juicy Couture Pink Petal ombre dress
Juicy Couture is having something of a comeback, and the perfect way to embrace its return this summer is with its watermelon-coloured mini, which is perfect for festival season.
Farai London Lani asymmetric dress
Farai London has become a firm favourite of fashion insiders thanks to its fun colourways and form-fitting silhouettes. This zesty tangerine toned number is no exception.
Olivia Rubin Aubrey pastel ombre dress
Olivia Rubin is famed for its pared-back and pastel-toned approach to dressing. Wear this simple slip dress with white trainers for an elevated summer ensemble.
River Island green ombre wrap dress
Green is a perennial during the warmer months. If you’ve been struggling to find ways to embrace this natural hue, look no further than River Island’s ombre wrap dress.
Monki plisse ombre dress
A plisse dress makes for the perfect addition to a summer wardrobe, particularly when it’s in these three tutti-frutti tones.
Warehouse ombre printed rib midi dress
Simply throw a black blazer and some chunky flip-flops into the equation and just watch how this ombre midi dress comes to life.
Ginga Prive rainbow ombre dress
Holidays are back (if you make it through the delays at British airports recently). Embrace the warm weather somewhere exotic in Ginga Prive’s rainbow-toned ombre maxi.
Images: courtesy of brands