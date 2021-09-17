If you’re of the train of thought that quilted jackets are dead and buried in the 2009 grave, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you’re sorely mistaken.

But forget the noughties love-in with quilted Barbours and the frisson fashion briefly enjoyed with farmer-chic clothes, for this autumn’s take on the trend is bigger than ever before – quite literally.

While you might be picturing small, diamond-shaped quilts, It brand The Frankie Shop has ensured that onion-shaped quilts are the new – and, make no mistake, only – way to wear quilted jackets. These quilts are big and flowing and, you guessed it, are in the shape (kind of) of an onion.

The high street is awash with them, from the virtual shelves at Arket to Zara, proving that fashion is betting big on the onion quilts. So, what’re you waiting for? These are a few of our current favourites.