Onion-quilted jackets are the trend to know

Onion-quilted jackets are the new outerwear trend to know for autumn

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Championed by The Frankie Shop, onion-quilted jackets are taking the world of fashion by storm.  

If you’re of the train of thought that quilted jackets are dead and buried in the 2009 grave, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you’re sorely mistaken.

But forget the noughties love-in with quilted Barbours and the frisson fashion briefly enjoyed with farmer-chic clothes, for this autumn’s take on the trend is bigger than ever before – quite literally.

While you might be picturing small, diamond-shaped quilts, It brand The Frankie Shop has ensured that onion-shaped quilts are the new – and, make no mistake, only – way to wear quilted jackets. These quilts are big and flowing and, you guessed it, are in the shape (kind of) of an onion.

The high street is awash with them, from the virtual shelves at Arket to Zara, proving that fashion is betting big on the onion quilts. So, what’re you waiting for? These are a few of our current favourites. 

You may also like

The 5 most playful and colourful autumn/winter 2021 trends to know for this season

  • The Frankie Shop Teddy jacket

    The Frankie Shop Teddy jacket
    The Frankie Shop Teddy jacket

    If you love a minimal palette, then The Frankie Shop’s white-toned quilted jacket ought to be your go-to.

    Shop The Frankie Shop Teddy jacket, £280

    BUY NOW

  • Cos quilted coat

    Cos quilted coat
    Cos quilted coat

    If you’d rather a maxi-length coat, which is perfect for snuggling in, then Cos’ onion-quilted coat deserves a place in your winter line-up.

    Shop Cos quilted coat, £135

    BUY NOW

  • Nakd quilted jacket

    Nakd quilted jacket
    Nakd quilted jacket

    Great things come in small packages and that’s certainly true of this sweet creamy-coloured cropped jacket, which will look best when paired with wide-leg jeans.

    Shop Nakd quilted jacket, £31.50

    BUY NOW

  • New Look khaki quilted coat

    New Look khaki quilted coat
    New Look khaki quilted coat

    A real upgrade on the Young Farmers classic, this khaki quilted coat is just what the trend doctor ordered.

    Shop New Look khaki quilted coat, £33.99

    BUY NOW

  • Arket quilted jacket

    Arket quilted jacket
    Arket quilted jacket

    This light and breezy blue jacket is perfect for pairing with whites and greys, if you prefer a minimal colour scheme.

    Shop Arket quilted jacket, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Vintage oversized quilted jacket

    Vintage oversized quilted jacket
    Vintage oversized quilted jacket

    What better than a one-of-a-kind quilted jacket that nobody else can get their hands on? That’s precisely the beauty of vintage, but particularly this pre-loved onion-quilted jacket.

    Shop vintage oversized quilted jacket at Etsy, £98

    BUY NOW

  • Hush Nellie quilted jacket

    Hush Nellie quilted jacket
    Hush Nellie quilted jacket

    Perfect for throwing on top of an outfit when you’re heading out the door, this khaki-coloured coat is a must-have.

    Shop Hush Nellie quilted jacket, £45

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article