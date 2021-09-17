All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Championed by The Frankie Shop, onion-quilted jackets are taking the world of fashion by storm.
If you’re of the train of thought that quilted jackets are dead and buried in the 2009 grave, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you’re sorely mistaken.
But forget the noughties love-in with quilted Barbours and the frisson fashion briefly enjoyed with farmer-chic clothes, for this autumn’s take on the trend is bigger than ever before – quite literally.
While you might be picturing small, diamond-shaped quilts, It brand The Frankie Shop has ensured that onion-shaped quilts are the new – and, make no mistake, only – way to wear quilted jackets. These quilts are big and flowing and, you guessed it, are in the shape (kind of) of an onion.
The high street is awash with them, from the virtual shelves at Arket to Zara, proving that fashion is betting big on the onion quilts. So, what’re you waiting for? These are a few of our current favourites.
The Frankie Shop quilted padded jacket
The fashion set can’t get enough of The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket and when it’s this good looking, is it any wonder why?
Shop The Frankie Shop quilted padded jacket at Net-a-Porter, £245
Asos Design onion-quilted hooded wrap maxi coat
For when the rain starts to fall (see: all of the time), nothing beats the allure of a hooded onion quilted jacket.
Shop Asos Design onion quilted hooded wrap maxi coat, £46.40
Zara reversible quilted jacket
Light and versatile, this reversible Zara jacket is the perfect accoutrement to any and all everyday ensembles.
& Other Stories quilted zip jacket
If you’d prefer a quilted jacket that adds a splash of colour, then look to this lavender-toned iteration, which’ll work best paired with true blue jeans.
The Frankie Shop Teddy jacket
If you love a minimal palette, then The Frankie Shop’s white-toned quilted jacket ought to be your go-to.
Cos quilted coat
If you’d rather a maxi-length coat, which is perfect for snuggling in, then Cos’ onion-quilted coat deserves a place in your winter line-up.
Nakd quilted jacket
Great things come in small packages and that’s certainly true of this sweet creamy-coloured cropped jacket, which will look best when paired with wide-leg jeans.
New Look khaki quilted coat
A real upgrade on the Young Farmers classic, this khaki quilted coat is just what the trend doctor ordered.
Arket quilted jacket
This light and breezy blue jacket is perfect for pairing with whites and greys, if you prefer a minimal colour scheme.
Vintage oversized quilted jacket
What better than a one-of-a-kind quilted jacket that nobody else can get their hands on? That’s precisely the beauty of vintage, but particularly this pre-loved onion-quilted jacket.
Hush Nellie quilted jacket
Perfect for throwing on top of an outfit when you’re heading out the door, this khaki-coloured coat is a must-have.
