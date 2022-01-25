Opera gloves: this is the Old Hollywood accessory that’s everywhere on TikTok
The latest trend to suddenly appear from the TikTokverse? Opera gloves, which are a fashion favourite of Beyoncé, Adele and Zoë Kravitz.
Just when you thought TikTok’s frisson with the avant garde had already reached its zenith, another trend has swooped out of obscurity and onto the radars of everyone who’s anyone on the app.
While TikTok has given us the all-important cropped cardigan hack, Zara website hack (a true game-changer) and Ugg boot hack, there’s a newer, perhaps more polarising trend that’s been birthed from the app, and it’s the renaissance of the opera glove.
It’s no great surprise that old-worldly trends are being co-opted by Gen Zers, given the circularity of fashion, but opera gloves have experienced a serious fashion do-over, courtesy of endorsements from users on TikTok and a stable of sartorially on-the-money celebrities IRL.
The Old Hollywood-inspired glove style has had 275,000 views on TikTok, which, according to a study carried out by Clothes2Order, represents a Google search increase of 84% in the second half of 2021.
Celebrities have unsurprisingly flocked to the trend. At the Fashion Awards in December, Elsa Hosk and Demi Moore sported the silky glove style on their arms, while Beyoncé opted to coordinate a pair with her black leather Schiaparelli mini dress for her appearance at the Grammys last year. In her latest video for her single Oh My God, Adele even sported a seemingly PVC pair courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
The runway has apparently received the opera glove memo, too. London designer Richard Quinn has woven them into his collections since his eponymous brand’s inception in 2016, while Marc Jacobs has also riffed on the trend.
Given the ubiquity of regencycore, a trend galvanised after the debut of Netflix original series Bridgerton, the renaissance of the glove trend once loved by Old Hollywood screen queens Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn is unsurprising.
The only thing anybody looking to sport the gloves needs in 2022 is a matching mini dress and plenty of confidence, which a simple scroll through the hashtag on TikTok will no doubt provide you with.
Match your gloves to your dress, et voila. You’ll be in love with the (opera) glove in no time at all.
Images: courtesy of Getty.