Just when you thought TikTok’s frisson with the avant garde had already reached its zenith, another trend has swooped out of obscurity and onto the radars of everyone who’s anyone on the app.

While TikTok has given us the all-important cropped cardigan hack, Zara website hack (a true game-changer) and Ugg boot hack, there’s a newer, perhaps more polarising trend that’s been birthed from the app, and it’s the renaissance of the opera glove.