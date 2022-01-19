It’s now the third week in the rollercoaster that is January, the driest month of all, and if there’s one thing we’re collectively in need of, it’s a little bit of joy. A touch of magic.

In between the fact that our festive hangover has only just waned and the government’s omni-dithering over, well, absolutely everything, January has been many things, but fun, playful and light-hearted are not among them.

The solution, of course, lies in the deepest, darkest depths of your wardrobe (yes, really). The sartorial directive in the coldest, glummest and moodiest months of the year is to combat the darkness by lighting it up with your style.