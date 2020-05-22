Tackle summer dressing in organza, the light and airy fabric that has got the fashion pack swooning.
For a long time, organza was the most sumptuous of materials reserved only for magnificent occasionwear, frothy prom dresses and eye-wateringly expensive couture. Organza has since had a drastic makeunder, hanging up its previous prom connotations to become one of fashion’s coolest fabrics that industry insiders can’t get enough of.
Designers have reimagined the malleable fabric to cover a number of different trends. In its autumn/winter 2018 collection, Prada used the fabric under a streetwear lens, with neon pops of organza worked in with technical knits. Insider favourite Cecilie Bahnsen has established a cult following on the back of organza, creating delicate oversized smock dresses that took the street style set by storm.
You may also like
The 9 best personalised, pastel and rainbow beaded jewellery pieces
The high street fell back in love with the fabric too, offering snippets of organza by way of puff sleeves, tiered ruffles in skirt, pocket details and even accessories – if you haven’t invested in an organza scrunchie you are missing out.
With so much feminine froth connotation, organza can feel overwhelming to the wearer. For the minimal wardrobe enthusiast, go for masculine shapes that immediately take away the saccharine quality of organza and make it easy to wear. For those not adverse to feminine shapes, mix up your fabrics by pairing a delicate organza top with tough leathers and heavyweight denims. For those who seek minimal thought when dressing (that’s us) look for effortless shapes like smock dresses and oversized shirts.
We’ve rounded up the best organza pieces out there to suit all sartorial tastes, shop our edit now.
H&M
Organza has an immediate feeling of holiday about, especially this H&M black polka dot oversized dress.
Ganni
Ganni do animal prints like no other, even when it comes to organza. Layer a black slip under this sheer shirt dress and wear with stomper boots for a cool take on the trend.
Asos
We really meant it when we said organza scrunchies were a thing! Asos’s sorbet colours will add a sweet pop to any hairstyle.
River Island
River Island’s organza polka dot skirt has a serious flamenco feel and we are into it. Wear this with a neat tucked in T-shirt and barely there sandals.
Shrimps
Getting dressed can feel like a laborious task right now, which is why we can’t get enough of these chuck-on dresses. We’ll be wearing this Shrimps number for Sunday best.
Zara
It’s big sleeve energy for Zara’s organza offering. Keep this look casual with high waisted mum jeans and trainers.
Topshop
Have you ever seen a prettier top? From its frill collar to its delicate embroidered details Topshop has knocked this one out of the organza park.
Asos
Available to buy as a set or separate, Asos’s ditsy printed organza two-piece is the perfect occasionwear. Even if that occasion is just sitting in your garden.
The Kooples
We are dressing up our denim cut off with this organza floral printed shirt from The Kooples.
Images: Getty / courtesy of brands