Designers have reimagined the malleable fabric to cover a number of different trends. In its autumn/winter 2018 collection, Prada used the fabric under a streetwear lens, with neon pops of organza worked in with technical knits. Insider favourite Cecilie Bahnsen has established a cult following on the back of organza, creating delicate oversized smock dresses that took the street style set by storm.

For a long time, organza was the most sumptuous of materials reserved only for magnificent occasionwear , frothy prom dresses and eye-wateringly expensive couture . Organza has since had a drastic makeunder, hanging up its previous prom connotations to become one of fashion’s coolest fabrics that industry insiders can’t get enough of.

The high street fell back in love with the fabric too, offering snippets of organza by way of puff sleeves, tiered ruffles in skirt, pocket details and even accessories – if you haven’t invested in an organza scrunchie you are missing out.

With so much feminine froth connotation, organza can feel overwhelming to the wearer. For the minimal wardrobe enthusiast, go for masculine shapes that immediately take away the saccharine quality of organza and make it easy to wear. For those not adverse to feminine shapes, mix up your fabrics by pairing a delicate organza top with tough leathers and heavyweight denims. For those who seek minimal thought when dressing (that’s us) look for effortless shapes like smock dresses and oversized shirts.

