Oscars 2020: bold and beautiful accessories on the red carpet

Bold, directional jewellery was the name of the game as a fleet of big-name actors and directors descended on Hollywood for the 92nd Academy Awards this evening.

While the dresses clocked up column inches, the Oscars accessories – if anything – spoke louder, from Cynthia Erivo’s resplendent tiered rings to Mindy Kaling’s standout diamond necklace (so off-the-wall decadent, it came with its own security guard. For real.)