Oscars 2020: bold and beautiful accessories on the red carpet
- Anna Brech
Razzle dazzle. See which stars made a statement with their jewellery at the Oscars 2020, via our pick of the best and most unique pieces on the Academy Awards red carpet.
Bold, directional jewellery was the name of the game as a fleet of big-name actors and directors descended on Hollywood for the 92nd Academy Awards this evening.
While the dresses clocked up column inches, the Oscars accessories – if anything – spoke louder, from Cynthia Erivo’s resplendent tiered rings to Mindy Kaling’s standout diamond necklace (so off-the-wall decadent, it came with its own security guard. For real.)
But it wasn’t all about the drama. Minimal touches also made a statement of their own, including Saoirse Ronan’s delicate bug hairpin and Florence Pugh’s simple yet state-of-the-art Louis Vuitton neck piece.
Dive right into our favourite accessory looks from the 2020 Oscars right here:
Mindy Kaling
Saoirse Ronan
Salma Hayek
Greta Gerwig
Cynthia Erivo
Florence Pugh
Charlize Theron
Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot
Margaret Qualley
OIivia Colman
Lea Seydoux
Scarlett Johansson
Lucy Boynton
Regina King
Images: Getty