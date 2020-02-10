Fashion

Oscars 2020: bold and beautiful accessories on the red carpet

Anna Brech
Mindy Kaling

Razzle dazzle. See which stars made a statement with their jewellery at the Oscars 2020, via our pick of the best and most unique pieces on the Academy Awards red carpet. 

Bold, directional jewellery was the name of the game as a fleet of big-name actors and directors descended on Hollywood for the 92nd Academy Awards this evening. 

While the dresses clocked up column inches, the Oscars accessories – if anything – spoke louder, from Cynthia Erivo’s resplendent tiered rings to Mindy Kaling’s standout diamond necklace (so off-the-wall decadent, it came with its own security guard. For real.) 

But it wasn’t all about the drama. Minimal touches also made a statement of their own, including Saoirse Ronan’s delicate bug hairpin and Florence Pugh’s simple yet state-of-the-art Louis Vuitton neck piece.

Dive right into our favourite accessory looks from the 2020 Oscars right here:

  • Mindy Kaling

    Mindy Kaling

  • Saoirse Ronan

    Saoirse Ronan

  • Salma Hayek

    Salma Hayek

  • Greta Gerwig

    Greta Gerwig

  • Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia Erivo
  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh

  • Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron

  • Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot

    Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot

  • Margaret Qualley

    Margaret Qualley

  • OIivia Colman

    Olivia Colman

  • Lea Seydoux

    Lea Seydoux

  • Scarlett Johansson

    Scarlett Johansson

  • Lucy Boynton

    Lucy Boynton

  • Regina King

    Regina King
  • Regina King

Images: Getty

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

