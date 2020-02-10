Oscars 2020: the powerful protest hidden in Natalie Portman’s Dior gown

Only five female directors have been nominated in the history of the Academy Awards.

Just five: Lina Wertmuller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow and Greta Gerwig. Bigelow, who won the award in 2009 for her film The Hurt Locker, remains the only woman to win Best Director at the Oscars.

That’s not going to change this year. Once again, the Oscars have not nominated any female filmmakers in the Best Director category. The five nominees are all male: Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon Ho.