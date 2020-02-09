Oscars 2020: see all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards
- Hannah-Rose Yee
From Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe to Florence Pugh, Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, see all the arrivals on the red carpet.
The most glamorous night in Hollywood is here: the Oscars.
Hundreds of celebrities are walking the red carpet in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre where the final event of awards season takes place. With a nominations list that includes Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Charlize Theron alongside everyone from Brad Pitt to Joaquin Phoenix and Tom Hanks, the night couldn’t be more star studded.
“I’m rooting for my friend Florence Pugh,” first-time guest Kaitlyn Dever, star of Netflix’s Unbelievable and Booksmart said on the red carpet. The actor, who will be presenting an award, was wearing a sustainable Louis Vuitton gown. “I also loved Once Upon A Time In Hollywood so, so much… There’s so much going on and it’s very overwhelming for me right now.”
Elsewhere, past Oscar-nominee Lin Manuel Miranda was ready to party. “Look at my wife!” he told Ryan Seacrest. “I’m going to take her everywhere [tonight].”
See all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Kelly Marie Tran
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Janelle Monae
Billie Eilish
Beanie Feldstein
Kaitlyn Dever
Billy Porter
Lily Aldridge
Zazie Beetz
Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth
Regina King
Julia Butters
Idina Menzel
America Ferrera
Chrissy Metz
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Sigourney Weaver
Laura Dern
Caitriona Balfe
Olivia Colman
Greta Gerwig
Elvira Lind and Oscar Isaac
Sandy Powell
Rebel Wilson
Maya Rudolph
Margaret Qualley
Geena Davis
Penelope Cruz
Florence Pugh
Natalie Portman
Salma Hayek
Saoirse Ronan
Rooney Mara
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Patricia Taylor and Keanu Reeves
Cynthia Erivo
Renee Zellweger
Timothée Chalamet
Kristen Wiig
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
Brad Pitt
Brie Larson
Margot Robbie
Gal Gadot
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
Charlize Theron
Scarlett Johansson
