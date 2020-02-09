Oscars 2020: see all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards

The most glamorous night in Hollywood is here: the Oscars.

Hundreds of celebrities are walking the red carpet in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre where the final event of awards season takes place. With a nominations list that includes Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Charlize Theron alongside everyone from Brad Pitt to Joaquin Phoenix and Tom Hanks, the night couldn’t be more star studded.

“I’m rooting for my friend Florence Pugh,” first-time guest Kaitlyn Dever, star of Netflix’s Unbelievable and Booksmart said on the red carpet. The actor, who will be presenting an award, was wearing a sustainable Louis Vuitton gown. “I also loved Once Upon A Time In Hollywood so, so much… There’s so much going on and it’s very overwhelming for me right now.”