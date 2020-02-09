Fashion

Oscars 2020: see all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published

From Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe to Florence Pugh, Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, see all the arrivals on the red carpet.

The most glamorous night in Hollywood is here: the Oscars.

Hundreds of celebrities are walking the red carpet in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre where the final event of awards season takes place. With a nominations list that includes Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Charlize Theron alongside everyone from Brad Pitt to Joaquin Phoenix and Tom Hanks, the night couldn’t be more star studded.

“I’m rooting for my friend Florence Pugh,” first-time guest Kaitlyn Dever, star of Netflix’s Unbelievable and Booksmart said on the red carpet. The actor, who will be presenting an award, was wearing a sustainable Louis Vuitton gown. “I also loved Once Upon A Time In Hollywood so, so much… There’s so much going on and it’s very overwhelming for me right now.” 

You may also like

Oscars 2020: who will win at this year’s Academy Awards?

Elsewhere, past Oscar-nominee Lin Manuel Miranda was ready to party. “Look at my wife!” he told Ryan Seacrest. “I’m going to take her everywhere [tonight].”

See all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards.

  • Kelly Marie Tran

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

  • Janelle Monae

  • Billie Eilish

  • Beanie Feldstein

  • Kaitlyn Dever

  • Billy Porter

  • Lily Aldridge

  • Zazie Beetz

  • Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth

  • Regina King

  • Julia Butters

  • Idina Menzel

  • America Ferrera

  • Chrissy Metz

  • Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

  • Sigourney Weaver

  • Laura Dern

  • Caitriona Balfe

  • Olivia Colman

  • Greta Gerwig

  • Elvira Lind and Oscar Isaac

  • Sandy Powell

  • Rebel Wilson

  • Maya Rudolph

  • Margaret Qualley

  • Geena Davis

  • Penelope Cruz

  • Florence Pugh

  • Natalie Portman

  • Salma Hayek

  • Saoirse Ronan

  • Rooney Mara

  • Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

  • Patricia Taylor and Keanu Reeves

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Renee Zellweger

  • Timothée Chalamet

  • Kristen Wiig

  • Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim

  • Brad Pitt

  • Brie Larson

  • Margot Robbie

  • Gal Gadot

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

  • Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

  • Charlize Theron

  • Scarlett Johansson

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

Life

Your definitive guide to all the movies that are going to win big at this year’s Oscars

From Best Actress to Best Picture, we break down all the favourites tipped to win on cinema’s night of nights.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

From Sandra Oh to Tom Hanks, here’s who will be presenting at the 2020 Oscars

Everything you need to know about cinema’s night of nights this weekend.

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
Life

Why that Parasite win at the SAGs means so much for Asian representation

In a year of #Oscarssowhite, recognition for the cast of Parasite is a major step in the right direction.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Sarah Silverman just exposed the upsetting reality of awards season red carpets

The comedian was nominated for her work on her Hulu talk show I Love You America, but she reportedly had to fork out for the beauty bill herself.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Fashion

Florence Pugh is our new style crush

Florence Pugh’s experimental style is making the red carpet fun again

Posted by
Eni Subair
Published
Stylist Daily