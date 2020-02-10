Oscars 2020: making waves with repurposed and vintage fashion
- Anna Brech
- Published
Fashion took a welcome step in a more ethical direction on the Oscars red carpet last night, with the emergence of several game-changing and sustainable designs.
Hollywood isn’t known for being the most eco-conscious setting, but the conversation around sustainability in recent years has become too loud to ignore.
The message to pave a greener trail in fashion seems finally to have filtered down to the Oscars, with the emergence of several innovative dress designs on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards last night.
Among them, the unveiling of a completely sustainable dress by Louis Vuitton, alongside several inspired attempts at upcycling and repurposing.
Come take a closer look:
The upcycled bodice
Little Women nominee Saoirse Ronan repurposed black satin from her Baftas gown to create the V-neck bodice in this spectacular Gucci gown.
A great example of how fabric can be recycled to fashion a whole new and standout look, it helped Ronan moved seamlessly from one awards show to the next – with a lower fashion footprint than many of her fellow guests.
The 100% sustainable design
Booksmart actor Kaitlyn Dever made waves with this beautiful crystal-clad number by Louis Vuitton that is 100% sustainable. “I’m here supporting sustainable clothing; it’s really important,” she told reporters.
The gown was made in collaboration with Red Carpet Green Dress, an organization that collaborates with designers to craft eco-friendly ensembles for the Oscars.
The repurposed gown
“I love fashion and it’s my business,” she said. “But the industry is also a significant contributor to the climate crisis.”
The vintage number
Bombshell nominee Margot Robbie reached into the archives for her inspiration, dusting off this vintage Chanel Couture beauty that dates back to the 1990s.
The choice sends a powerful message that the best kind of fashion can often be pre-worn and pre-loved, with a history story all of its own.
Images: Getty