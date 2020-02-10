Fashion

Oscars 2020: making waves with repurposed and vintage fashion

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Margot Robbie

Fashion took a welcome step in a more ethical direction on the Oscars red carpet last night, with the emergence of several game-changing and sustainable designs.

Hollywood isn’t known for being the most eco-conscious setting, but the conversation around sustainability in recent years has become too loud to ignore.

The message to pave a greener trail in fashion seems finally to have filtered down to the Oscars, with the emergence of several innovative dress designs on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards last night.

You may also like

#OscarsSoWhite: Academy to tackle lack of diversity as stars threaten boycott

Among them, the unveiling of a completely sustainable dress by Louis Vuitton, alongside several inspired attempts at upcycling and repurposing.

Come take a closer look:

The upcycled bodice

Little Women nominee Saoirse Ronan repurposed black satin from her Baftas gown to create the V-neck bodice in this spectacular Gucci gown.

A great example of how fabric can be recycled to fashion a whole new and standout look, it helped Ronan moved seamlessly from one awards show to the next – with a lower fashion footprint than many of her fellow guests. 

The 100% sustainable design

Kaitlyn Dever

Booksmart actor Kaitlyn Dever made waves with this beautiful crystal-clad number by Louis Vuitton that is 100% sustainable. “I’m here supporting sustainable clothing; it’s really important,” she told reporters.

The gown was made in collaboration with Red Carpet Green Dress, an organization that collaborates with designers to craft eco-friendly ensembles for the Oscars.

The repurposed gown

Arianne Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costume designer Arianne Phillips decided to repurpose a Moschino dress she wore to the Oscars before, back in 2012. 

“I love fashion and it’s my business,” she said. “But the industry is also a significant contributor to the climate crisis.”

The vintage number

Margot Robbie

Bombshell nominee Margot Robbie reached into the archives for her inspiration, dusting off this vintage Chanel Couture beauty that dates back to the 1990s.

The choice sends a powerful message that the best kind of fashion can often be pre-worn and pre-loved, with a history story all of its own.

Images: Getty

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

People

Oscars 2020: Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig deliver comedy gold

All hail our favourite – and hands-down hilarious – dream team.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Fashion

Oscars 2020: bold and beautiful accessories on the red carpet

Delicate headpins, dramatic earrings and so much more.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

From Sandra Oh to Tom Hanks, here’s who will be presenting at the 2020 Oscars

Everything you need to know about cinema’s night of nights this weekend.

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
Fashion

Oscars 2020: the powerful protest hidden in Natalie Portman’s Dior gown

She spotlighted female directors because the Oscars didn’t bother to nominate any.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

Your definitive guide to all the movies that are going to win big at this year’s Oscars

From Best Actress to Best Picture, we break down all the favourites tipped to win on cinema’s night of nights.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Stylist Daily