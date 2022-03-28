Oscars 2022: the best dressed stars on the red carpet
Fashion

Oscars 2022: our favourite looks from the red carpet at the Academy Awards

From Zendaya to Billie Eilish, the stars and their monochromatic looks were out in force for the 94th Academy Awards.

Given the sombre state of affairs the world over, it’s unsurprising that the key trend to emerge from last night’s Oscars red carpet was pared-back monochromatic glamour.

Enabling its wearer to still lean into the high-octane but on a more muted scale, some of the stars that opted for riffs on monochrome at last night’s ceremony are Zendaya in Valentino, Penelope Cruz in inky Chanel and Venus Williams in snow white Elie Saab. Other guests that received the monochrome memo were Kristen Stewart, who tore up the rule book in a Chanel shorts two-piece, and Alana Haim’s iridescent white Louis Vuitton gown, which imparted just the right amount of shimmer.

There were exceptions to the rule, too. Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in a gold sequin Prada gown, while Beyoncé, who performed during the 94th Academy Awards last night, opted for a zingy yellow Valentino haute couture two-piece.  

These are our favourite looks from last night’s Oscars ceremony.

  • Zendaya

    Zendaya wears Valentino Haute Couture to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Billie Eilish

    Billie Eilish wears Gucci to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Alana Haim

    Alana Haim wears Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Venus Williams

    Venus Williams wears Elie Saab to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart wears Chanel to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Penelope Cruz

    Penelope Cruz wears Chanel to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Judi Dench

    Dolce & Gabbana wears Dolce & Gabbana to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia Erivo wears Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Diane Guerrero

    Diane Guerrero wears Carolina Herrera to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

  • Laverne Cox

    Laverne Cox wears August Getty to the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Images: courtesy of Getty.