Oscars 2022: our favourite looks from the red carpet at the Academy Awards
From Zendaya to Billie Eilish, the stars and their monochromatic looks were out in force for the 94th Academy Awards.
Given the sombre state of affairs the world over, it’s unsurprising that the key trend to emerge from last night’s Oscars red carpet was pared-back monochromatic glamour.
Enabling its wearer to still lean into the high-octane but on a more muted scale, some of the stars that opted for riffs on monochrome at last night’s ceremony are Zendaya in Valentino, Penelope Cruz in inky Chanel and Venus Williams in snow white Elie Saab. Other guests that received the monochrome memo were Kristen Stewart, who tore up the rule book in a Chanel shorts two-piece, and Alana Haim’s iridescent white Louis Vuitton gown, which imparted just the right amount of shimmer.
There were exceptions to the rule, too. Lupita Nyong’o dazzled in a gold sequin Prada gown, while Beyoncé, who performed during the 94th Academy Awards last night, opted for a zingy yellow Valentino haute couture two-piece.
These are our favourite looks from last night’s Oscars ceremony.
Zendaya
Billie Eilish
Alana Haim
Venus Williams
Kristen Stewart
Penelope Cruz
Judi Dench
Cynthia Erivo
Diane Guerrero
Laverne Cox
Images: courtesy of Getty.