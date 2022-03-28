Given the sombre state of affairs the world over, it’s unsurprising that the key trend to emerge from last night’s Oscars red carpet was pared-back monochromatic glamour.

Enabling its wearer to still lean into the high-octane but on a more muted scale, some of the stars that opted for riffs on monochrome at last night’s ceremony are Zendaya in Valentino, Penelope Cruz in inky Chanel and Venus Williams in snow white Elie Saab. Other guests that received the monochrome memo were Kristen Stewart, who tore up the rule book in a Chanel shorts two-piece, and Alana Haim’s iridescent white Louis Vuitton gown, which imparted just the right amount of shimmer.