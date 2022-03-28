How a crisp white shirt became the style star of the show at the 2022 Oscars

The backbone of many a smart-casual wardrobe, the humble white shirt, saw its status elevated at last night’s Oscars ceremony.

Championed by Zendaya, who paired her ab-flashing Valentino blouse with a floor-sweeping sequin skirt; Uma Thurman, who wore a crisp Bottega Veneta button-up and Wanda Sykes, who opted for a head-to-toe white Sergio Hudson suit.