How a crisp white shirt became the style star of the show at the 2022 Oscars
The real star of this year’s Oscars red carpet was not the sequins, nor the tulle, but in fact the humble white shirt.
The backbone of many a smart-casual wardrobe, the humble white shirt, saw its status elevated at last night’s Oscars ceremony.
Championed by Zendaya, who paired her ab-flashing Valentino blouse with a floor-sweeping sequin skirt; Uma Thurman, who wore a crisp Bottega Veneta button-up and Wanda Sykes, who opted for a head-to-toe white Sergio Hudson suit.
Staying true to her style form, Kristen Stewart similarly broke away from convention by pairing her crisp white shirt with a Chanel two-piece, consisting of a blazer and shorts. Yes, shorts.
Before you cast judgement, these women have done the rest of us a favour. They’ve elevated the status of the little old white shirt to A-list status, which will come as a welcome reprieve for all those heading back to the office.
In fact, the appearance of the white shirt on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, will breathe some fresh inspiration into tired wardrobes. Channel Wanda with a tonal head-to-toe get-up for a crisp, fresh-off-the-runway aesthetic; or wear one with sequins and plenty of flesh on show à la Zendaya to make the high-octane accessible.
The real style star of the show is a wardrobe classic that many of us have lying around, and how refreshing does that feel?
If a white button-down shirt good enough for Zendaya, Uma, Wanda and Kristen, then it’s good enough for us too, red carpet or otherwise.
