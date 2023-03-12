Oscars 2023: the must-see fashion – live updates of the red carpet
The champagne carpet has been rolled out and the guests are arriving at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Stylist has live updates on the best looks of the evening.
Oscars night is finally here and the red carpet – or, should we say, champagne carpet – is already buzzing. As our favourite celebrities arrive at The Dolby Theatre, Stylist is keeping track of the best looks of the evening. From Old Hollywood glamour to avant garde haute couture, the 95th Annual Academy Awards promises to offer some truly breathtaking fashion.
As the red carpet gets underway, we are already seeing a lot of sequins, all-white looks, statement jewellery, and romantic voluminous silhouettes. We’re expecting plenty of high octane glamour and bold, eye-catching looks as the night goes on.
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates of the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olson brought the drama with a sequinned black gown by Givenchy, complete with a beaded cowl neckline and a 1920s-style fringe hemline. The actress paired the striking dress with a slick low bun and dramatic drop earrings.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Supporting Actress nominee, Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the red carpet in a stunning sparkly beige dress with subtle corset caging detail.
Vanessa Hudgens
This monochromatic look from High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens is giving geometric chic.
Allison Williams
Allison Williams, star of Girls and M3GAN, went for a breathtaking blush coloured gown. With its delicate floral details and sweeping train, this look is all about the old-school Hollywood romance.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh arrives in an elegant golden orange gown by Giambattista Valli Couture.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling takes the corset bodice an extra step with a bold cutout details in this all-white gown by Fendi couture.
Florence Pugh
Don’t Worry Darling’s Florence Pugh looks gorgeous in this unusual dove grey Valentino gown with giant drop sleeves and a voluminous skirt covering a sultry black body suit.
Cara Delevingne
This deep berry red gown with a bold shoulder detail and dramatic side slit is giving Hollywood glamour a new meaning.
Halle Bailey
Disney’s latest live-action princess has arrived. Halle Bailey will soon be known as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, – and this stunning turquoise chiffon gown could not be more perfect for the princess of the ocean.
Hong Chau
Hong Chau, up for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The Whale, looks chic in this pale pink shift dress with a black lace train.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett did the thing – and she looked incredible while doing it. The Best Supporting Actress nominee wore a bold purple asymmetrical gown by Moschino.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas, nominated tonight for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, pays homage to the Hollywood icon in this glamorous Louis Vuitton gown.
Paul Mescal
Aftersun’s Paul Mescal, nominated for Best Actor this evening, ventured away from the traditional black tux with this oversized white blazer, complete with a red flower in his lapel.
Stephanie Hsu
Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu stuns in a dramatic Valentino gown looking as dreamy on the champagne carpet as a fluffy, bright pink cloud.
Jessica Chastain
This classic look from Jessica Chastain is giving silver screen glamour. This fitted shimmering silver gown with a dramatic plunging neckline is nothing short of breathtaking.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman wore a 1920s-inspired sequinned black gown with an asymmetrical, one-armed look, complete with giant flower details on the shoulder and hip.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt wears a minimalist all-white fitted gown with drop shoulders and statement long sleeves.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, also jumped on the all-white trend in a floaty, ethereal gown by Dior.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry in a dramatic white Tamara Ralph gown, with a sultry side slit, triangular cutout and rose details.
Kerry Condon
Kerry Condon, Best Actress nominee, is a ray of sunshine in a romantic yellow gown with a bold red lip, paying homage to her character’s yellow coat in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Janelle Monae
Glass Onion’s Janelle Monae wears a black busier and sweeping orange maxi skirt with an asymmetrical waistline.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek wears a stunning red metallic gown with its swinging fringe skirt is yet another 1920s-inspired piece.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson is decadence personified in this silver sequinned mermaid gown with dropped, fluttery sleeves.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Tár, is sophisticated and chic in a shimmery metallic blue and black gown with an elegant draped top and cascading long skirt.
Lady Gaga
Best Original Song nominee Lady Gaga arrives in a sultry sheer black gown by Versace with visible corset boning, a drop waist, and a dramatic full skirt.
Michelle Williams
The Fabelmans’ Michelle Williams looks angelic in a floaty strapless white gown.
Andrea Riseborough
Best Actress nominee Andrea Riseborough wears a long romantic pink gown.
Images: Getty