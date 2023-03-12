Oscars 2023 fashion
Oscars 2023: the must-see fashion – live updates of the red carpet

The champagne carpet has been rolled out and the guests are arriving at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Stylist has live updates on the best looks of the evening.

Oscars night is finally here and the red carpet – or, should we say, champagne carpet – is already buzzing. As our favourite celebrities arrive at The Dolby Theatre, Stylist is keeping track of the best looks of the evening. From Old Hollywood glamour to avant garde haute couture, the 95th Annual Academy Awards promises to offer some truly breathtaking fashion. 

As the red carpet gets underway, we are already seeing a lot of sequins, all-white looks, statement jewellery, and romantic voluminous silhouettes. We’re expecting plenty of high octane glamour and bold, eye-catching looks as the night goes on. 

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates of the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

  • Elizabeth Olsen

    Elizabeth Olson Oscars 2023

    Elizabeth Olson brought the drama with a sequinned black gown by Givenchy, complete with a beaded cowl neckline and a 1920s-style fringe hemline. The actress paired the striking dress with a slick low bun and dramatic drop earrings.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis

    Jamie Lee Curtis Oscars 2023

    Best Supporting Actress nominee, Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the red carpet in a stunning sparkly beige dress with subtle corset caging detail.

  • Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens Oscars 2023

    This monochromatic look from High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens is giving geometric chic.

  • Allison Williams

    Allison Williams

    Allison Williams, star of Girls and M3GAN, went for a breathtaking blush coloured gown. With its delicate floral details and sweeping train, this look is all about the old-school Hollywood romance.

  • Sandra Oh

    Sandra Oh

    Sandra Oh arrives in an elegant golden orange gown by Giambattista Valli Couture. 

  • Mindy Kaling

    Mindy Kaling

    Mindy Kaling takes the corset bodice an extra step with a bold cutout details in this all-white gown by Fendi couture.

  • Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh Oscars 2023

    Don’t Worry Darling’s Florence Pugh looks gorgeous in this unusual dove grey Valentino gown with giant drop sleeves and a voluminous skirt covering a sultry black body suit.

  • Cara Delevingne

    Cara Delevingne

    This deep berry red gown with a bold shoulder detail and dramatic side slit is giving Hollywood glamour a new meaning.

  • Halle Bailey

    Halle Bailey

    Disney’s latest live-action princess has arrived. Halle Bailey will soon be known as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, – and this stunning turquoise chiffon gown could not be more perfect for the princess of the ocean.

  • Hong Chau

    Hong Chau Oscars 2023

    Hong Chau, up for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The Whale, looks chic in this pale pink shift dress with a black lace train.

  • Angela Bassett

    Angela Bassett

    Angela Bassett did the thing – and she looked incredible while doing it. The Best Supporting Actress nominee wore a bold purple asymmetrical gown by Moschino. 

  • Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas, nominated tonight for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, pays homage to the Hollywood icon in this glamorous Louis Vuitton gown.

  • Paul Mescal

    Paul Mescal Oscars 2023

    Aftersun’s Paul Mescal, nominated for Best Actor this evening, ventured away from the traditional black tux with this oversized white blazer, complete with a red flower in his lapel.

  • Stephanie Hsu

    Stephanie Hsu

    Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu stuns in a dramatic Valentino gown looking as dreamy on the champagne carpet as a fluffy, bright pink cloud.

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain

    This classic look from Jessica Chastain is giving silver screen glamour. This fitted shimmering silver gown with a dramatic plunging neckline is nothing short of breathtaking.

  • Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman wore a 1920s-inspired sequinned black gown with an asymmetrical, one-armed look, complete with giant flower details on the shoulder and hip.

  • Emily Blunt

    Emily Blunt

    Emily Blunt wears a minimalist all-white fitted gown with drop shoulders and statement long sleeves.

  • Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, also jumped on the all-white trend in a floaty, ethereal gown by Dior.

  • Halle Berry

    Halle Berry

    Halle Berry in a dramatic white Tamara Ralph gown, with a sultry side slit, triangular cutout and rose details.

  • Kerry Condon

    Kerry Condon

    Kerry Condon, Best Actress nominee, is a ray of sunshine in a romantic yellow gown with a bold red lip, paying homage to her character’s yellow coat in The Banshees of Inisherin.

  • Janelle Monae

    Janelle Monae

    Glass Onion’s Janelle Monae wears a black busier and sweeping orange maxi skirt with an asymmetrical waistline.

  • Salma Hayek

    Salma Hayek

    Salma Hayek wears a stunning red metallic gown with its swinging fringe skirt is yet another 1920s-inspired piece.

  • Kate Hudson

    Kate Hudson

    Kate Hudson is decadence personified in this silver sequinned mermaid gown with dropped, fluttery sleeves.

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett, nominated for Best Actress for her role in Tár, is sophisticated and chic in a shimmery metallic blue and black gown with an elegant draped top and cascading long skirt.

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga

    Best Original Song nominee Lady Gaga arrives in a sultry sheer black gown by Versace with visible corset boning, a drop waist, and a dramatic full skirt.

  • Michelle Williams

    Michelle Williams

    The Fabelmans’ Michelle Williams looks angelic in a floaty strapless white gown.

  • Andrea Riseborough

    Andrea Riseborough

    Best Actress nominee Andrea Riseborough wears a long romantic pink gown.

