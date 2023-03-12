Oscars night is finally here and the red carpet – or, should we say, champagne carpet – is already buzzing. As our favourite celebrities arrive at The Dolby Theatre, Stylist is keeping track of the best looks of the evening. From Old Hollywood glamour to avant garde haute couture, the 95th Annual Academy Awards promises to offer some truly breathtaking fashion.

As the red carpet gets underway, we are already seeing a lot of sequins, all-white looks, statement jewellery, and romantic voluminous silhouettes. We’re expecting plenty of high octane glamour and bold, eye-catching looks as the night goes on.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates of the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.