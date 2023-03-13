All the best celebrity looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty

The Oscars are done and dusted, but that doesn’t mean the end of awards season glamour.

After the Oscars red carpet comes the ceremony, then after that, it’s time for another major event: the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Now, while us normal people would likely just wear the same thing to the afterparty as we did to the main party, celebrities are on another level. Thus, the done thing is to have a second outfit ready.

These choices tend to continue some sort of theme from the main Oscars gown worn, such as a colour story or a designer, but are a little cooler, edgier, and, well, party-worthy.

Ready to see what the stars opted for? We’ve rounded up some of our favourites ahead.