All the best celebrity looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty
The Oscars delivered glorious red carpet fashion, but post-event the stars didn’t just go home and change into PJs. Instead, it was time for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
The Oscars are done and dusted, but that doesn’t mean the end of awards season glamour.
After the Oscars red carpet comes the ceremony, then after that, it’s time for another major event: the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Now, while us normal people would likely just wear the same thing to the afterparty as we did to the main party, celebrities are on another level. Thus, the done thing is to have a second outfit ready.
These choices tend to continue some sort of theme from the main Oscars gown worn, such as a colour story or a designer, but are a little cooler, edgier, and, well, party-worthy.
Ready to see what the stars opted for? We’ve rounded up some of our favourites ahead.
Danielle Deadwyler
We already loved the Versace leopard print mini dress, but when Danielle Deadwyler added blue satin gloves to the mix? We’re obsessed.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid went for old-school glamour in this off-the-shoulder, fire-engine red Zac Posen gown.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross brought some edge with a Balmain ensemble, complete with a rather attention-grabbing hat. And why not, we say.
Riley Keough
Sequins, glitz and metallics were a major trend on the Oscars red carpet, and Daisy Jones & The Six actor Riley Keough kept the sparkle going in this Celine number for the afterparty.
Florence Pugh
Notice a theme for Florence Pugh’s Oscars night fashion? The star went for big, cosy, puffy blanket-style drama, with a draped gown over a bodysuit for the main event, followed by pink Valentino duvet-esque coat over a bralette and trousers.
Michelle Yeoh
After taking home one of the biggest awards of the night, Michelle Yeoh changed out of her Dior Haute Couture white dress into this pleasing sparkly gown.
Allison Williams
See what we mean about metallics being big this year? Allison Williams went for gold in this trophy-esque ensemble.
Zooey Deschanel
More metallics, but this time with angelic wing detailing.
Kate Beckinsale
Why are foil-y puff sleeves so chic? Science may not know the answer, and yet, here we are.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse delivers rockstar energy in this sparkling Elie Saab dress and undone hair.
Alison Brie
When in doubt, keep things simple with a sleek black dress, à la Alison Brie.
Olivia Wilde
Why go for a teeny-tiny cut-out when you can just lose half your top and show off your bra? We’re very into Olivia Wilde’s asymmetric Gabriela Hearst gown.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Obsessed with Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Gucci dress. Obsessed.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Maison Margiela gown is seriously stunning, from the unusual colour (a green-metallic grey) to the bustle train detail.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi makes a case for evening gloves… but in textured red leather to match a stunning Bottega Veneta midi.
Madelyn Cline
What could look like a borderline curtain-y fabric is saved by an emerald green shade and a sleek cut.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge of course looks incredible in this Dolce & Gabbana dress with gloves.
Janelle Monáe
The beaded embellishment on the tulle top half of Janelle Monáe’s Area dress is simply stunning. Add in a draped velvet skirt with cut-outs on the hips and you’re on to a winner.
Andrea Riseborough
Could clown chic be the latest cool girl aesthetic? If it looks like this, we hope so.
Naomi Campbell
We’re very much into the nipple ring detailing on Naomi Campbell’s Givenchy gown.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett looks incredible in this excellent red set.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne followed up the dramatic red gown she wore for the Oscars red carpet with this equally glorious structured Del Core number.
Teyana Taylor
Yes, the deconstructed take on suiting is cool. But look a little closer and you’ll spot Teyana Taylor’s metal boob plate - the true star of the show.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson brought some cheer to proceedings in this highlighter-bright Tamara Ralph Couture dress.
Julia Garner
The black dress gets a reinvention by Off-White with a sheer fabric and a sculptural neckline.
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth’s Monique Lhuillier gown is what red carpet fashion dreams are made of. We love that she kept her hair and make-up simple to let the dress shine.
Kendall Jenner
Gold mermaid chic? Sure, why not. We’re big fans of Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gautier Couture gown, taken from the 2008 archives.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s custom Saint Laurent dress, complete with just the one glove, brought the drama to the afterparty.
Hunter Schafer
Taking the crop top to new extremes, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer looks oh-so ethereal in this Ann Demeulemeester set.
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier always delivers vintage glamour vibes, and this sheer black gown with evening gloves and feathers is no exception.
Ciara
Diamonds, sparkle, fishnet, evening gloves? Ciara’s afterparty look is everything we want and more.
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu may have missed out on an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once (a travesty, if you ask us), but she wins all the points in our book for this joyous silver mini.
