From Natalie Portman’s powerful tribute to female directors to thrift store vintage (here’s looking at you, Winona) every A-lister has brought their individual style to the Oscars since its inception in 1929. Now in its 93rd year, we’ve seen more exquisite gowns than even the keenest celebrity style stalkers can remember. There’s been John Galliano suiting, Valentino couture – even a swan (yes, really.)

Ahead of this Sunday’s virtual ceremony, we thought we’d refresh your memory with 28 of the best fashion moments from over the years, from Grace Kelly to Gwyneth Paltrow and everybody in between.