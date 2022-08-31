& Other Stories’ sell-out woollen blazer is back in stock – and it’s perfect for autumn dressing

Firstly, we love a boxy blazer. There’s very little in terms of style catastrophes that a boxy blazer can’t fix, whether you wear it draped over your shoulders or snuggled over the top of a slinky dress. In fact, an autumn wardrobe without a boxy and chunky blazer is barely an autumn wardrobe at all, as far as we’re concerned. They’re a seasonal staple, one that will make the in-between nature of transitional dressing decidedly easier.

Which brings us to the craftsmanship of the blazer. Not only is the slouched fit of the & Other Stories blazer a sure-fire style win, but its composition of Responsible Wool Standard-approved wool ensures an appropriate and fair standard of welfare for the sheep and the land they graze on. Conscious style has, in our eyes, never looked or felt so good.