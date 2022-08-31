& Other Stories’ sell-out woollen blazer is back in stock – and it’s perfect for autumn dressing
Autumn fashion has never been simpler, thanks to straightforward and forever style staples.
Stop what you’re doing and consider this your sign to run to & Other Stories immediately, for the label’s sell-out woollen blazer is finally back in stock. In case you were living under a rock when it launched last year, let us remind you of its laundry list of virtues (because this really isn’t one to miss).
Firstly, we love a boxy blazer. There’s very little in terms of style catastrophes that a boxy blazer can’t fix, whether you wear it draped over your shoulders or snuggled over the top of a slinky dress. In fact, an autumn wardrobe without a boxy and chunky blazer is barely an autumn wardrobe at all, as far as we’re concerned. They’re a seasonal staple, one that will make the in-between nature of transitional dressing decidedly easier.
Which brings us to the craftsmanship of the blazer. Not only is the slouched fit of the & Other Stories blazer a sure-fire style win, but its composition of Responsible Wool Standard-approved wool ensures an appropriate and fair standard of welfare for the sheep and the land they graze on. Conscious style has, in our eyes, never looked or felt so good.
Then there are the colourways. These aren’t just your run-of-the-mill black blazers, but rather creamy and warm earthy tones that lend a helping hand to otherwise outre ensembles. The milky caramel is a style set favourite – with fashion lovers opting to wear theirs with pared-back slip skirts or jeans-and-nice-top combinations, while the burned toffee tone is a throwback to the halcyon fashion days of the 90s.
In short, this is a blazer that is as deserving of a spot in your autumn fashion line-up as anything else. But our style suspicions are that it won’t be in stock for long, so run – don’t walk.
Images: Getty; & Other Stories