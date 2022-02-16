Despite it being a well-established fact that she has a sign in her window declaring that “Vanity is the enemy”, acclaimed author Ottessa Moshfegh made a splash at this week’s New York Fashion Week when she made her catwalk debut.

The My Year Of Rest And Relaxation author appeared during Iranian-American designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh autumn/winter 2022 show, which was full of the sartorial nonchalance beloved of New York City’s Lower East Side.