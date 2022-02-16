Esteemed novelist Ottessa Moshfegh just made her catwalk debut at Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s New York Fashion Week show
The notoriously private author of My Year Of Rest and Relaxation tore up the rulebook and made her runway debut.
Despite it being a well-established fact that she has a sign in her window declaring that “Vanity is the enemy”, acclaimed author Ottessa Moshfegh made a splash at this week’s New York Fashion Week when she made her catwalk debut.
The My Year Of Rest And Relaxation author appeared during Iranian-American designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh autumn/winter 2022 show, which was full of the sartorial nonchalance beloved of New York City’s Lower East Side.
To make her arguably understated debut, Moshfegh wore a slate grey knit, a mini skirt and a black leather scarf, which tied in effortlessly to the brand’s muted but impossibly put-together autumn offering.
Whether Moshfegh’s beliefs on the impervious nature of vanity have changed, or whether the runway moment happened in tandem with the upcoming press tour for her new book, Lapvona, remains to be seen.
One thing, however, is certain, and that’s the fact that Moshfegh and Zadeh are two imitable trailblazers, who know exactly what women want, often before we even know it ourselves.
