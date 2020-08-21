“I haven’t worn jeans for two years, this is what I wear instead”

It’s hard to imagine a time in my life where jeans were at the centre of my wardrobe. In a professional capacity you can find me regularly waxing lyrical about how every woman needs a pair of straight-leg medium blue washed denim jeans, but the truth is I haven’t heeded my own advice for the best part of two years.

For most people, you would be hard-pressed to go a week without slipping your feet through a pair of jeans, wriggling them up your legs, and doing that little jump step when they are over your bum to settle the waist band in exactly the right position. I was that person. Not just on occasions, I was that person every day. Throughout my early twenties I had a uniform of sorts: jeans that weren’t quite skinny jeans but weren’t quite straight leg, a roll neck (in the summer this was swapped out for an oversized shirt) and a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths. Like every other person in the fashion industry, ex-Celine creative director, Phoebe Philo was my style icon.