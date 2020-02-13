And it’s the perfect trans-seasonal piece — a light jacket, for days when, as Cheryl Frasier says in Miss Congeniality, it’s not too hot or not too cold. Let us explain why.

Reasons to buy a blazer

1. You will wear this jacket all spring, and, unless we’re blessed with another heatwave – well into summer. A friend for life, not just for a single season, the blazer is the wardrobe hero that works all year round.

2. It will wear with anything. Team it with suit trousers for the office, dress it down with jeans for Sunday strolls, or even throw it over your gym leggings and a cosy sweater to take you from barre class to brunch – far chicer than a hoodie. For an evening look that’s polished but not too ‘done’ wear over a silk slip dress for an androgynous take on party dressing.

3. The oversized cut means you can put all manner of chunky knitwear underneath and it will still fit and feel comfortable. Choose lightweight turtlenecks for spring and on cooler mornings even a chunky cardigan will work. It will look great and is so easier (and more environmentally conscious) than buying various coats in varying thicknesses.