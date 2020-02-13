NYFW: every cool girl in New York is wearing this trans-seasonal jacket – here’s 5 you can shop now
Grace Cook
Supersize is the silhouette that the fashion pack has fallen in love with. Featuring big boxy shoulders and found in a plethora of colours and patterns, this oversized interpretation of a wardrobe classic makes for the perfect throw-on-and-go jacket this spring.
Nothing gives us new-season outfit inspiration quite like New York Fashion Week. Setting the tone of the fashion weeks still to come, it’s the perfect time for showgoers to dust off their trans-seasonal wardrobe staples and show off the basics that are anything but basic.
One clear trend has been a standout on the streets in the concrete jungle thus far; that is, the oversized blazer. Super simple to wear and with a relaxed cut and a nonchalant attitude, the blazer has an easy, everyday appeal; simply throw-on and go. (Which, with jam-packed show schedules filled with early mornings and late nights, it’s understandable the street style set opted for this comforting yet super chic jacket.)
Of course, the blazer is nothing new. But the supersize silhouettes are. First introduced by Demna Gvasalia as an androgynous style at Balenciaga, with enormous shoulders and elongated sleeves galore, it has since been toned down a tad; fabrics are softer and more fluid, shoulders slightly smaller – the oversized blazer 2.0 is favoured by all manner of super chic brands, like The Row, Tibi and Gabriela Hearst.
The best thing about the 2.0 blazer’s appeal is its wardrobe versatility. Able to be worn as part of a suit if the matching trousers are available, these sorts of jackets look just as good styled with ripped denim jeans and sneakers – a seamless blend of business-casual, you might say. Contrary to popular belief, blazers really don’t have to be formal or uptight.
And it’s the perfect trans-seasonal piece — a light jacket, for days when, as Cheryl Frasier says in Miss Congeniality, it’s not too hot or not too cold. Let us explain why.
Reasons to buy a blazer
1. You will wear this jacket all spring, and, unless we’re blessed with another heatwave – well into summer. A friend for life, not just for a single season, the blazer is the wardrobe hero that works all year round.
2. It will wear with anything. Team it with suit trousers for the office, dress it down with jeans for Sunday strolls, or even throw it over your gym leggings and a cosy sweater to take you from barre class to brunch – far chicer than a hoodie. For an evening look that’s polished but not too ‘done’ wear over a silk slip dress for an androgynous take on party dressing.
3. The oversized cut means you can put all manner of chunky knitwear underneath and it will still fit and feel comfortable. Choose lightweight turtlenecks for spring and on cooler mornings even a chunky cardigan will work. It will look great and is so easier (and more environmentally conscious) than buying various coats in varying thicknesses.
Need we go on?
Andersson Bell
This Harris Tweed wool blazer is an absolute classic. The timeless fabrication and oversized cut feel both vintage yet modern – perfect paired with a white T-shirt and jeans come spring, and style with a pale ecru sweater on those cooler mornings.
Shop Andersson Bell oversized asymmetric belted wool-tweed blazer at Net-A-Porter, £770
Ganni
A heritage check is the new black; this monochrome Ganni gets a big tick from us. Wear with a matching roll neck and a cool leather trouser for a crisp look that offers serious sartorial interest in the boardroom.
Zara
How to make the classic blazer feel completely modern? Give it a 2020 makeover in bold fuchsia. This super slouchy blazer from Zara is single-breasted and has a body-skimming long-line cut, which makes it even more cool – best of all, it comes with matching wide-leg trousers to overhaul the classic business suit. Pair with sleek black ankle boots for a bold statement look.
Frankie Shop
They say that khaki is the new neutral and this olive blazer is the perfect way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe. Cut for a loose fit, padded shoulders lend the look enough structure to make you feel polished when wearing this laidback jacket. Want to experiment with the silhouette? Play with proportions and cinch the blazer in at the waist with a vintage leather belt, then wear with straight leg denim for an effortlessly cool take on the trend.
Shop Frankie Shop Julie double-breasted gabardine blazer at Net-A-Porter, £260
Acne Studios
When it comes to power dressing, oversized tailoring is the freshest way to make it work for you. Cut from wool and mohair this chic black blazer feels as luxe as it looks, making it the perfect piece to conquer the meeting room in understated style.
Images courtesy of Getty, Instagram & brands.