It’s raining, it’s pouring but you, of course, don’t need reminding of that; all it takes is one glance to the grey and drizzly skies above to see for yourself.

And for the fashion conscious among us, when it comes to dressing stylishly in the rain, there are few sartorial predicaments that are as frustrating or demoralising.

But that, however, is where raincoats come in. And not just trench coats (which are great for riding out rainy spells in serious style) or puffer-duvet hybrid coats, but oversized raincoats, which fit all manner of swaddling knits under them, meaning you can stay both warm and dry.

They’re available in prints that run the gamut, too. There’s leopard print, pink, black, camel – all of which will take the headache out of getting dressed in the rain. Simply throw on over what you’re already wearing and off you go for a rainy mooch. These are a few of our favourites.