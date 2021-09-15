All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
You might want the rain to go away, but with these stylish raincoats, you might just want it to hang it around a bit longer.
It’s raining, it’s pouring but you, of course, don’t need reminding of that; all it takes is one glance to the grey and drizzly skies above to see for yourself.
And for the fashion conscious among us, when it comes to dressing stylishly in the rain, there are few sartorial predicaments that are as frustrating or demoralising.
But that, however, is where raincoats come in. And not just trench coats (which are great for riding out rainy spells in serious style) or puffer-duvet hybrid coats, but oversized raincoats, which fit all manner of swaddling knits under them, meaning you can stay both warm and dry.
They’re available in prints that run the gamut, too. There’s leopard print, pink, black, camel – all of which will take the headache out of getting dressed in the rain. Simply throw on over what you’re already wearing and off you go for a rainy mooch. These are a few of our favourites.
H&M oversized raincoat
Brimming with Scandinavian sensibility, H&M’s oversized raincoat is perfect for a seamless addition to a winter wardrobe.
Rains long jacket
The purveyor of all things water and rainproof, Rains knows its way around a raincoat like none other.
Asos Design Curve rain parka
If you prefer to veer away from black where possible, choose an earthy khaki hue instead.
Lily Lulu Fashion pink oversized raincoat
For those who like to make a splash and a statement in their raincoats, look to this coral-coloured iteration.
Shop Lily Lulu Fashion pink oversized raincoat at SilkFred, £32
Essentiel Antwerp Affirm oversized raincoat
Essentiel Antwerp’s oversized raincoat is one of the chicest money can buy.
Shop Essentiel Antwerp Affirm oversized raincoat at Arnotts, £254
Studio Nicholson Holin coat
Floor-length and A-line, this beige coat is perfect for throwing over an outfit that’ll take you from desk to dusk.
Rain Kiss Pink Panther rain poncho
Leopard print fashion will never go out of style, so why not embrace it in the form of a raincoat?
Threadbare Louisa raincoat
Sage green isn’t just huge in the world of homeware, it’s also coming for our wardrobes and this raincoat is proof.
Balenciaga high-neck shell hooded raincoat
A timeless investment raincoat piece comes by way of Balenciaga, whose high-neck iteration is cool, calm and collected.
Shop Balenciaga high-neck shell hooded raincoat at Selfridges, £1,750
Images: courtesy of brands.