Fashion

P-Diddy had a birthday party and the outfits were out of control

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published

P Diddy had his 50th birthday party and the entertainment industry’s biggest stars turned out in the most outrageous outfits. 

P Diddy (Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy, Sean Combes etc) might be known for a lot of things: re-imagining Sting’s, I’ll be missing you, being engaged to J-Lo, founding Bad Boy Records or even his clothing line Sean John. Mostly, though,   P Diddy is known for being the most formidable party host in the entertainment industry.

From his infamous white parties in The Hamptons – that famously saw Prince William and Prince Harry as guests – the rapper and music mogul has frequently been dubbed the modern-day Gatsby. With a posse of celebrity friends in attendance that would rival most red-carpets, you can only imagine the scenes from his 50th birthday party. 

P Diddy at one of his infamous white parties.
P Diddy at one of his infamous white parties.

You may also like

11 ways to wear sequins every day, without looking like a disco ball

Moving away from his usual all-white party, the theme for this momentous birthday was surely ‘glamorous’ (since Fergie was in attendance perhaps it was actually more: ‘G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S’), with famous friends Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pharrell, Lizzo, Nelly, Kate Beckinsale, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah and Cardi B amongst others heading to his Beverley Hills Mansion for a night to remember.

Beyoncé led the glam-pack with an ode to old-school Hollywood style in an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown with snowflake-like embellishment and a thigh-high split. In keeping with this look Kim Kardashian opted for an off-the-shoulder, figure hugging gold gown and Naomi Campbell took on a romantic embellished gown that looked positively regal. 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend P Diddy's 50th birthday party
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Young and Dr. Dre attend P Diddy's 50th birthday party
Fergie attends P Diddy's 50th birthday party

Janelle Monae and Regina King made a case for prints with both actors packing a punch in a geometric monochrome dress and a multi-coloured checked trouser suit respectively, whilst Cardi B took on dramatic black look.

Regina King and Janelle Monae attend P Diddy's 50th birthday party
Cardi B and Offset attend P Diddy's 50th birthday party
Naomi Campbell attends P Diddy's 50th birthday party
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend P Diddy's 50th birthday party
Snoop Dogg attends P Diddy's 50th birthday party
Jay-Z and P Diddy celebrate

And what of Diddy himself? Naturally the party king wore something a little off-kilter from the black-tie dress code and decked himself in a silver suit jacket for the festivities.

For those looking for New Year’s inspiration, look no further. 

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images: Getty 

Stylist Daily