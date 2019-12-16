P-Diddy had a birthday party and the outfits were out of control

P Diddy (Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy, Sean Combes etc) might be known for a lot of things: re-imagining Sting’s, I’ll be missing you, being engaged to J-Lo, founding Bad Boy Records or even his clothing line Sean John. Mostly, though, P Diddy is known for being the most formidable party host in the entertainment industry.

From his infamous white parties in The Hamptons – that famously saw Prince William and Prince Harry as guests – the rapper and music mogul has frequently been dubbed the modern-day Gatsby. With a posse of celebrity friends in attendance that would rival most red-carpets, you can only imagine the scenes from his 50th birthday party.