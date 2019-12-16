P-Diddy had a birthday party and the outfits were out of control
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
P Diddy had his 50th birthday party and the entertainment industry’s biggest stars turned out in the most outrageous outfits.
P Diddy (Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy, Sean Combes etc) might be known for a lot of things: re-imagining Sting’s, I’ll be missing you, being engaged to J-Lo, founding Bad Boy Records or even his clothing line Sean John. Mostly, though, P Diddy is known for being the most formidable party host in the entertainment industry.
From his infamous white parties in The Hamptons – that famously saw Prince William and Prince Harry as guests – the rapper and music mogul has frequently been dubbed the modern-day Gatsby. With a posse of celebrity friends in attendance that would rival most red-carpets, you can only imagine the scenes from his 50th birthday party.
Moving away from his usual all-white party, the theme for this momentous birthday was surely ‘glamorous’ (since Fergie was in attendance perhaps it was actually more: ‘G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S’), with famous friends Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pharrell, Lizzo, Nelly, Kate Beckinsale, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah and Cardi B amongst others heading to his Beverley Hills Mansion for a night to remember.
Beyoncé led the glam-pack with an ode to old-school Hollywood style in an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown with snowflake-like embellishment and a thigh-high split. In keeping with this look Kim Kardashian opted for an off-the-shoulder, figure hugging gold gown and Naomi Campbell took on a romantic embellished gown that looked positively regal.
Janelle Monae and Regina King made a case for prints with both actors packing a punch in a geometric monochrome dress and a multi-coloured checked trouser suit respectively, whilst Cardi B took on dramatic black look.
And what of Diddy himself? Naturally the party king wore something a little off-kilter from the black-tie dress code and decked himself in a silver suit jacket for the festivities.
For those looking for New Year’s inspiration, look no further.
Images: Getty